Paris-Vancouver Direct Flights Offered Again by Air France

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Travel between Paris and Vancouver will be available again on Air France with 2 flights a week from December 14 to March 27, 2021. Passengers will be on board the Paris-Papeete flight which is temporarily stopping in Vancouver replacing Los Angeles as the route's refueling stop.

"We are delighted to offer travellers who meet the criteria to enter France or any other of the world's destinations we fly to, with this new option of doing so from Vancouver," indicated Catherine Guillemart-Dias, Vice-President and General Manager of Air France KLM Canada. She added "it also gives businesses that need to ship cargo an extra alternative."

This seat offer is limited to Vancouver-Paris-Vancouver travel and does not cover trips between French Polynesia and Canada. Flights may be booked on the Air France website airfrance.ca or through a travel agent.

"Vancouver International Airport (YVR) remains one of four airports in Canada accepting international flights for the essential movement of passengers and goods," said Russell Atkinson, Director of Air Service Development, Vancouver Airport Authority. "The return of the Air France service offers YVR passengers who need to travel an additional option to connect to Paris and onward."

Departure Arrival From To Flight Aircraft Days Vancouver Paris Dec 14 Mar 25 AF 075 B777-200 Monday. Wednesday Paris Vancouver Dec 15 Mar 27 AF 074 B777-200 Tuesday. Saturday

Apart from certain exceptions, including visa holders and travelers for business, humanitarian or medical reasons, Air France reminds holders of Canadian passports they are no longer admitted in France for non-essential reasons. Canadians may still transit through Paris to travel to other Air France KLM countries they are permitted to enter. Passengers in transit are submitted to the entry regulations of their final destination country.

European Union, Schengen area and UK residents and passport holders can enter France. Health and safety requirements – negative rapid Covid testing, quarantining – may vary according to origin and destination.

All travellers, regardless of nationality, authorized to fly to France will require to complete an International Travel Certificate to Mainland France and a Sworn Statement of absence of Covid-19 symptoms. In addition, a negative Covid test is now mandatory to enter France. It is recommended that a test be taken and the results obtained less than 72 hours prior departing from Canada. Tests are also available on arrival at Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

https://www.interieur.gouv.fr/Actualites/L-actu-du-Ministere/Attestation-de-deplacement-et-de-voyage

The entry requirements for many countries – including France – include a negative Covid-19 test result. In France, only RT PCR, RT LAMP or Antigenic tests will be accepted. Air France has agreements in place with various laboratories and clinics in Canada, aimed at accelerating the testing process for their customers and making it possible for them to meet the requirements of the countries involved.

https://www.airfrance.ca/CA/en/local/information/news/PCR.htm

To meet the expectations of its customers, Air France has adapted its commercial policies and rolled out commercial measures that are 100% flexible. Customers no longer able to travel as a result new rules can rebook in the same booking class for another date – no fee, no reason required. Or if they prefer, they may request a credit voucher. This policy also applies to all new bookings, whether the cancellation is triggered by changes in entry rules at destination or a decision to call off the trip, regardless of the reason.

https://www.airfrance.ca/CA/en/common/page_flottante/engagement-air-france-protect.htm

The health and safety of passengers and crew are paramount for Air France, which is why the airline wishes to remind travellers that the Level 3 health notice issued by the government of Canada warning against non-essential travel is still in effect for Canadian passport holders, as is the order banning foreign nationals from entering Canada. The Quarantine Act in effect applies to all travellers entering Canada.

Border openings and closings continue to fluctuate all over the world. Passengers are responsible for all the documents they require for their trip and must ensure they meet all of the destination country's legal requirements pertaining to immigration and border control. Travellers are advised to check with the country in question as to the rules they must follow both at the time of booking their flight, a few days prior their departure and before leaving home for the airport.

https://airfrance.traveldoc.aero/

