As part of setting up in Toronto, the Parisian Club will team up with local NGO Play Forever to share its know-how and values with the community and develop strong ties with the local youth

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- Paris Saint-Germain continues its global business success story and brand expansion opening stores in collaboration with Lids and Fanatics and will officially open their new Club official store on December 15th, located at 399 Queen Street W in Toronto.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN, FANATICS, AND LIDS EXTEND THEIR SUCCESS ADDING TORONTO PSG BOUTIQUE TO THEIR IMPRESSIVE GLOBAL NETWORK

As part of the football club's long-term partnership with Fanatics, Lids oversees the operations for PSG store locations to create one-of-a-kind and consistent retail experiences worldwide for sports fans and fashion mavens alike to enjoy. The Paris Saint-Germain store in Toronto is the first flagship store of the Rouge & Bleu in Canada, the fourth in North America (New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Toronto), and the 14th worldwide (France (3), London (1), Seoul (1), Tokyo (3), Doha (2).

Fabien Allègre, Chief Brand Officer at Paris Saint-Germain, stated, "Creating a connection between the City of Light and the Queen City by opening this 14th Official Boutique in the heart of Toronto is another contribution to the construction of our global brand and also a way to thank our fans in Canadian territory. We hope to capture the heart of Toronto, spread the magic of football to every corner of Ontario, and that this store will be a symbol of a shared adventure where Parisian dreams meet Toronto's energy."

Upon opening, the numerous supporters of the Club in Canada, especially the members of the Paris Saint-Germain fan club in Toronto, will have the opportunity to explore an exclusive capsule collection in the store created in collaboration with the Canadian concept store Better Gift Shop. The drop includes an exclusive line of clothing and a limited-edition jersey. For this opening, which marks a new milestone in the Club's development, Paris Saint-Germain has decided to engage with the local community. The club is partnering with the Play Forever Association, which implements its sports programs for the youth of Toronto with a focus on education, entertainment, and care.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Play Forever partnership will kick off with a holiday event, inviting local kids to receive gifted products at the boutique. Next year, Paris Saint-Germain will fly-in expert coaches from PSG Academy to train local coaches as well as offering Toronto youngsters with dedicated football camps. On the longer term, a specific program will allow the girls participating in the program "Allez Les Filles" in Parisian suburbs to meet with their counterparts in Toronto.

Lawrence Berger, Co-Founder and Partner at Ames Watson, owner of Lids, and Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings, stated, "We are excited to expand our successful partnership with PSG and connect with Canadian consumers in the beautiful city of Toronto. Our latest store will include staples that fans and fashion enthusiasts enjoy including licensed local team apparel, along with other exciting features that we know will be loved by all who visit."

The new Paris Saint-Germain store will feature an impressive assortment of products including team jerseys, headwear, accessories, a full range of Nike and Jordan teamwear, one-of-a-kind collaborations, and Paris Saint-Germain designs exclusively available for purchase at the new location. This store is a one-stop destination for Paris Saint-Germain fans in Toronto and those traveling from all over the world, providing them with experiences like a customization station, a signature feature present in many Lids retail locations for fans to further personalize their Paris Saint-Germain gear on-site. In addition, collectibles such as exclusive signed game and non-game jerseys as well as other team items will be available for purchase in-store starting on December 15th.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain is the most decorated club in France and one of the top clubs in European football. Since its acquisition in 2011 by Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), the Club has achieved remarkable results on and off the field. The Club has won a record 11 national titles and 48 trophies since its inception, with an impressive 30 trophies won since 2011. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted numerous big names over the years, including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, Messi, Neymar Jr., and currently boasts some of the world's best players. The Club has a growing community of supporters on social media, with over 200 million followers, making it one of the largest in global sports. Paris Saint-Germain is a pioneering club that has added an Esports team to its men's and women's football, handball, and judo teams. The Club is committed to giving back to the community and has significantly increased funding for its Foundation/Endowment Fund to develop extensive programs for disadvantaged youth.

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the North America, Europe and Australia through over 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.

About Fanatics

Fanatics is building a leading global digital sports platform. The company ignites the passions of global sports fans and maximizes the presence and reach for hundreds of sports partners globally by offering innovative products and services across Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting & Gaming, allowing sports fans to Buy, Collect and Bet. Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can buy licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia, and other digital assets; and bet as the company builds its Sportsbook and iGaming platform. Fanatics has an established database of over 100 million global sports fans, a global partner network with over 900 sports properties, including major national and international professional sports leagues, teams, players associations, athletes, celebrities, colleges, and college conferences.

For additional information please visit www.fanaticsinc.com .

