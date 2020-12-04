Paris Agreement 5-Year Anniversary - Virtual conversation on Climate Change: "Paris to Glasgow: from knowledge to action", with Margaret Atwood, Michael Sabia, David Suzuki and Sheila Watt-Cloutier - Dec. 9, 7PM (EST)

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Paris Agreement turns 5 on December 12th. In 2015, 196 nations came together under the Paris Agreement to set the world on a course towards sustainable development, aiming at limiting warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Five years on, we know how to address climate change. Put simply, we need to decarbonize the economy and preserve nature's lungs.

As we celebrate the 5th Anniversary of the Paris Agreement and prepare for the next round of negotiations, to take place in Glasgow in 2021, we must critically reflect on one central question – what will it take to move the masses to act for the climate before it is too late?

This event brings globally recognized Canadian voices together to tackle this question. Join us for a unique and compelling opportunity to hear from a cultural icon, a financial influencer, a renowned climate activist, and an Indigenous trailblazer.

Featuring:

Margaret Atwood, writer

Michael Sabia, Chair of the Canadian Infrastructure Bank and former president and CEO of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

David Suzuki, environmental activist and co-founder of the David Suzuki Foundation

Sheila Watt-Cloutier, activist, specialized on environmental issues affecting Inuit

Introductory Remarks:

Toby Heaps (CEO and Editor-in-chief, Corporate Knights)

Co-Hosts:

Adria Vasil (Managing Editor, Corporate Knights)

Adam Radwanski (Feature Writer, Globe and Mail)

This virtual fireside conversation is in partnership with the Embassies of Germany and France and the British High Commission.

On December 9, 2020 - 07:00 PM EST

Conversation in English

To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DWPgBUmRTeqjfGeXThknTQ

