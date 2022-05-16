PARF becomes CLEAR Foundation

The BC-based research foundation, the only in Canada to direct 100% of funds to research into Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, takes these important steps forward as it continues on its path to raise public awareness of the devastating impact of these diseases. CLEAR's mission remains to eradicate all forms of dementia, including Alzheimer disease, by funding research for a cure.

"Until we have a disease-modifying intervention—or, even better, a cure—we will be unable to reduce the devastation of a dementia diagnosis to the sufferers themselves, and to their loved ones," said Dr. B. Lynn Beattie, President, CLEAR Foundation. "The CLEAR team has seen this devastation far too often, many of us in our own families. That's why we give our time and our money to help CLEAR realize its vision: a world in which no one has to suffer the indignities of Alzheimer disease and other forms of dementia," said Beattie.

Canada's oldest Baby Boomers, now in their 70s, are already at a heightened risk of developing dementia, and in the next ten years that risk will skyrocket; a tidal wave of dementia diagnoses is coming. CLEAR is asking Canadians across the country to make a donation to take the next big step in our fight against Alzheimer disease and related dementias.

Did you know?

40,000 Canadians will be diagnosed with dementia this year, and every year, until we find a cure; that is over 100 per day.

650k+ people living with dementia in Canada ; by 2031, this number is expected to exceed 1 million.

Each year, Alzheimer disease kills over 6,000 Canadians. That is over 16 people everyday.

In Canada , research to understand, treat and cure dementia receives over $40 Million per year. Cancer receives over $400 Million .

About CLEAR Foundation

Canadians for Leading Edge Alzheimer Research Foundation (CLEAR Foundation) was founded in 2005, in Vancouver, BC.

Since its inception, CLEAR Foundation has quietly funded 40 leading edge Alzheimer and dementia research projects with over $15 Million.

The research we fund could lead to the breakthrough the world has been waiting for. Or it could become a missing piece in other research—a catalyst to another lab's groundbreaking discovery, here in Canada or somewhere else in the world. In the global fight against this unforgiving disease, we're all in this together.

Donate today or read more at ClearAlzheimers.ca .

