Parents React to the Finalized Education Budget Rules

MONTREAL, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the release of the final budget rules for the education sector, the English Parents Committee Association (EPCA) and the Fédération des comités de parents du Québec (FCPQ) are urging the Quebec government and the entire education network to go further to ensure students' access to educational services are never compromised. While the budgetary outlook is less dire than expected, both organizations stress: our children deserve better.

"It is unacceptable that our children's future continues to be put at risk in the name of balancing budgets. Educational services are not a luxury — they are essential.", indicates Katherine Korakakis, President of EPCA.

"Our children's education, their success and well-being must come before balancing the budget." adds Mélanie Laviolette, President of the FCPQ.

In recent years, students in Quebec have faced constant disruptions: the COVID-19 pandemic led to learning and developmental setbacks, followed by prolonged school closures due to strikes. A recovery plan had been launched, but funding for key support measures, including tutoring and free summer school, was discontinued last year, raising serious concerns among parents and educators.

Back in March 2025, parents were already voicing fears about the slowing pace of educational investment in the provincial budget. Today, FCPQ and EPCA are encouraged that the government has demonstrated that educational services for students are the priority. We now ask that education be confirmed as the top priority and never depends on shifting political will.

Both organizations are perplexed by the government's continued denial that the earlier versions of the budget rules signaled cuts, even as stakeholders across the education network spent weeks scrambling to understand how to maintain services.

Throughout the summer, both FCPQ and EPCA will remain active, monitoring developments, maintaining dialogue with partners, and supporting their member parent committees.

One thing is clear: parents will not stand by as their children's success, well-being, and future are jeopardized. Their voices will be heard; education must be the priority!

About the English Parent Committee Association (EPCA)

EPCA is a coalition of parent committees from Quebec's English-language school boards. As the official voice of the English-speaking public school parent community, it represents nearly 100,000 students and advocates on their behalf to the Ministry of Education and throughout the education system.

About the Fédération des comités de parents du Québec (FCPQ)

The FCPQ represents parent committees from more than 90% of Quebec's school service centres. For over 50 years, it has supported dedicated volunteer parents working to strengthen parental involvement in public elementary and secondary schools to ensure quality education for all children.

