Pardeep Luddu Responds to BCSC Notice of Hearing

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today a Notice of Hearing was issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") publicizing allegations related to events in 2017 and 2018 against me, Pardeep Luddu.

The Commission's investigation has been ongoing for a period of over five years, with the Commission having access to both my personal and business bank accounts, brokerage accounts, trading history, and personal communications. Today marks the first time in those 5 years that any allegation has been brought forward by the Commission, all the while having freeze orders in place on my personal and business bank accounts and brokerage accounts.

Today's Notice of Hearing is the culmination of over 5 years of investigative work. I categorically disagree with the allegations and welcome the opportunity to vigorously defend myself against them.

