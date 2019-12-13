Parchment Chosen to Support the University of Toronto's Transcript Innovation Initiative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Through the leadership of Richard Levin, Executive Director Enrolment Services and University Registrar, and Sinisa Markovic, Assistant University Registrar & Director, Operations, the University of Toronto has taken the next step in their digital credentials strategy by issuing digital transcripts through Parchment Send.

"Students should be able to represent their academic journeys and highlight their skills and competencies through a transcript that's secure, convenient to obtain, and easy to share with prospective employers and academic institutions," said Sandy Welsh, Vice-President of Students, University of Toronto.

Parchment Send allows students to access the University of Toronto's student portal and order a digital copy of their transcript in Canadian dollars.

As a signatory of the Groningen Declaration, Parchment is committed to advancing student mobility through a trusted data exchange.

"We're honoured to have been chosen by the largest university in Canada to partner with them as they move forward with their Transcript Innovation Initiative. The University of Toronto now joins over 800 Parchment higher education members who are using Parchment to issue credentials on behalf of their learners," said Kevin Martin, General Manager Higher Education at Parchment. "Through the leadership of the University of Toronto and Parchment teams, we were able to build Canadian currency into our platform. The University of Toronto has laid the foundation for all Canadian higher education institutions."

Learn more about the University of Toronto's Transcript Innovation Initiative .

Learn more about Parchment Send .

