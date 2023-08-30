PARC NATIONAL DU MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - DarkSky International has certified Parc national du Mont-Tremblant as an International Dark Sky Park in recognition of the efforts of management and advocates to protect the nocturnal environment in perpetuity. This recognition and long-term commitment to conservation and educational programming will benefit the local economy through tourism and will help protect the natural environment, thereby leaving a legacy for future generations.

Originally established to encourage the sustainable utilization of forest and wildlife resources, Parc national du Mont-Tremblant is Quebec's first national park, established in 1895. Presently, Sépaq oversees the management of this expansive 1510 km² national park, in alignment with its mission to offer avenues for outdoor recreational pursuits while simultaneously promoting and safeguarding biodiversity.

Its vast network of lakes, rivers, and trails makes it a paradise for canoeing, kayaking, and hiking. If you wish to spend the night, more than 900 campsites and 87 cabins allow you to experience nature in the heart of the stars.

"The park's commitment to protecting the natural environment, actively monitoring and conserving the night sky, and collaborating with neighboring communities and dark-sky advocates make Parc national du Mont-Tremblant an ideal International Dark Sky Park. It offers a unique opportunity for people to connect with nature, engage in outdoor activities, and appreciate the beauty of the night sky in a protected and well-managed setting located a short distance from urban areas. This effort focuses on the park but includes measures to engage neighboring municipalities, advocates, and already certified Places connected through a clear vision for the future," stated Amber Harrison, DarkSky's International Dark Sky Places Program Manager.

Joining the dark sky movement has proven to be a long and exciting journey. From the development of an outreach program to the conversion of lighting fixtures and efforts to raise public awareness in nearby communities, Parc national du Mont-Tremblant has been able to set an example for neighboring municipalities and other national parks in Quebec province.

"Certification as an International Dark Sky Park will enhance our ability to raise public awareness of light pollution and to protect an important component of our intangible heritage – for current and future generations," Hugues Tennier, Manager, Education and Conservation at Parc national du Mont-Tremblant.

Parc national du Mont-Tremblant will promote the benefits of International Dark Sky Park certification to its estimated 600,000 annual visitors, to other national parks in Quebec, and to local representatives. It will support the efforts of surrounding municipalities to strengthen their outdoor lighting standards. Also, on park day, Saturday, September 9, 2023, special activities will be organized for the visitors.

Parc national du Mont-Tremblant Education and Conservation Plans will focus on protecting the park's nocturnal environment with neighboring municipalities and local conservation groups.These plans will spark widespread interest in taking concrete measures to protect the night sky.

About the International Dark Sky Places Program:

Founded in 2001, the International Dark Sky Places Program is a non-regulatory and voluntary program to encourage communities, parks, and protected areas worldwide to preserve and protect dark sites through effective lighting policies, environmentally responsible outdoor lighting, and public education. When used indiscriminately, artificial light can disrupt ecosystems, impact human health, waste money and energy, contribute to climate change, and block our view and connection to the universe.

Parc national du Mont-Tremblant now joins more than 205 Places that have demonstrated robust community support for dark sky advocacy and strive to protect the night from light pollution. Learn more by visiting www.darksky.org/what-we-do/international-dark-sky-places/.

About DarkSky International:

The mission of DarkSky International is to preserve and protect the nighttime environment and our heritage of dark skies through environmentally responsible outdoor lighting. Learn more at www.darksky.org.

