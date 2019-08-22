Parc national d'Opémican - Official inauguration of Pointe-Opémican sector

LANIEL, QC, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, Pierre Dufour, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq), Jacques Caron, officially inaugurated Pointe-Opémican sector today, thus officializing the full opening of Parc national d'Opémican, in Témiscamingue.

"I want to acknowledge the contribution of everyone who has been working for years on the creation of Parc national d'Opémican and to underscore the major role played by such a high-quality tourist attraction for regional economic vitality. The importance of preserving the natural and heritage wealth of territories like this one also needs to be highlighted," declared the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Member for Abitibi-Est, Pierre Dufour.

"Parc national d'Opémican has become the 24th national park of the Sépaq network. We don't always appreciate the magnitude of such a task, and I congratulate the different teams for their hard work in enabling this magnificent establishment to see the light of day. This inauguration marks the beginning of a great adventure for Parc national d'Opémican," stated Sépaq CEO, Jacques Caron.

Parc national d'Opémican protects 252.5 km2 of exceptional natural wealth, populated in particular by spectacular white and red pines. It showcases part of the majestic Témiscamingue and Kipawa lakes, and most of Rivière Kipawa, including its spectacular waterfall. The national park has also begun restoring historic buildings which made up the Pointe Opémican timber floating relay station.

This untamed world of nature can be discovered through a network of trails and waterways providing access to breathtaking scenery. Parc national d'Opémican includes around 60 campsites and 15 ready-to-camp units where visitors can spend an unforgettable night in an enchanting setting.

