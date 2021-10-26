Paraza Pharma Partners with Pender & Howe Executive Search to Recruit for Vice President, Chemical Sciences

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pender & Howe, a North American executive search firm, today announced a search partnership with Paraza Pharma Inc., to lead the company's recruitment initiative for a Vice President of Chemical Sciences.

With locations in Montreal, Quebec and Cambridge, Massachusetts, Paraza Pharma is an innovative company with an aim to significantly improve the efficiency of the drug discovery process from lead identification through lead optimization to development candidates. The organization offers state-of-the-art laboratories housed in modern facilities, along with a dynamic and collaborative work environment where scientific excellence, innovation and creativity are at the forefront.

Reporting to the President & CEO and serving as an integral member of the senior management team, the Vice President, Chemical Sciences will be responsible for the overall research and development functions for the Chemical Sciences Business Unit. The company offers an open and friendly environment where diversity, new perspectives and creative thinking are valued and considered a true asset to the organization. Paraza provides on-going support, training, and development opportunities to employees allowing them to expand their horizons.

This position is based in Montreal, Quebec.

About Pender & Howe

Pender & Howe is a boutique retained executive search firm specializing in identifying world class executive leaders for governing boards and decision makers. More information about Pender & Howe is available at www.penderhowe.com

A position description can be found on LinkedIn - https://bit.ly/3pdpoWm

SOURCE Pender & Howe Executive Search

For further information: Céline Chabée, Principal, [email protected]