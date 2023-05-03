Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following seven director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD

Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) James Riddell 107,985,057 96.40 % 4,031,853 3.60 % James Bell 110,641,545 98.77 % 1,375,365 1.23 % Wilfred Gobert 110,867,147 98.97 % 1,149,763 1.03 % Dirk Jungé 105,620,527 94.29 % 6,396,383 5.71 % Kim Lynch Proctor 110,925,373 99.03 % 1,091,537 0.97 % Keith MacLeod 110,938,230 99.04 % 1,078,680 0.96 % Susan Riddell Rose 102,390,237 91.41 % 9,626,673 8.59 %











In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 113,937,686 (98.80%) of the votes cast for and 1,379,538 (1.20%) votes withheld.

A BOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

