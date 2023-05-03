Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following seven director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

James Riddell

107,985,057

96.40 %

4,031,853

3.60 %

James Bell

110,641,545

98.77 %

1,375,365

1.23 %

Wilfred Gobert

110,867,147

98.97 %

1,149,763

1.03 %

Dirk Jungé

105,620,527

94.29 %

6,396,383

5.71 %

Kim Lynch Proctor

110,925,373

99.03 %

1,091,537

0.97 %

Keith MacLeod

110,938,230

99.04 %

1,078,680

0.96 %

Susan Riddell Rose

102,390,237

91.41 %

9,626,673

8.59 %





In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 113,937,686 (98.80%) of the votes cast for and 1,379,538 (1.20%) votes withheld.

A BOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

For further information: Paramount Resources Ltd., J.H.T. (Jim) Riddell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Paul R. Kinvig, Chief Financial Officer; Rodrigo (Rod) Sousa, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning; www.paramountres.com, Phone: (403) 290-3600

