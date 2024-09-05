Paramount Power Systems Named Exclusive Authorized Distributor of mtu Power Systems in Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Paramount Power Systems is excited to announce its new status as an authorized distributor of Rolls-Royce Power Systems in Ontario. This prestigious partnership enables Paramount Power Systems to provide clients with the full range of mtu diesel and gas generators, battery energy storage systems, and dynamic UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems for institutional, government, and mission-critical power generation applications.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Rolls-Royce Power Systems and bring mtu products to the Ontario market. This alliance elevates our capability to deliver innovative, reliable, and efficient power solutions to our large customers," said Paul Lattavo, CEO of Paramount Power Systems. "With mtu's proven technology and our commitment to engineering support and exceptional service, we are well-positioned to meet the growing demands for power generation solutions across a wide range of industries."

Over the last 20 years, Paramount Power Systems has grown into a regional leader in generator sales, service, and installation for industrial, commercial, and residential clients. As one of the few Canadian-based companies specializing in the custom design and assembly of back-up power generators, Paramount Power Systems offers a complete range of power generation options powered by diesel or natural gas.

Their sister company, Ronnie's Generator Service, has been providing preventive maintenance and emergency service/repairs for over 40 years. Both companies share a hard-earned reputation for exceptional customer service that has been earned one customer at a time.

Rolls-Royce delivers world-class power solutions and comprehensive lifecycle support under the mtu brand. By leveraging digitalization and electrification, Rolls-Royce develops smarter and cleaner drive and power generation solutions, addressing the rapidly growing demands for energy.

website: www.paramountpower.com

For more information, please contact: Olivia Lattavo, Director of Operations, Tel: 905-564-8444, Email: [email protected]