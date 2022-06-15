Paramount Commerce Wins Payment Provider Of The Year at SiGMA Americas Awards

Paramount Commerce has been actively involved in AGCO and iGaming Ontario's industry consultation process. In anticipation of Ontario's iGaming market launch, the company made product enhancements that include geolocation and proof of account ownership. Through our solutions, players can fund their gaming wallets with regulated merchants and receive verified payouts straight into their bank accounts, safely and securely.

On June 8th, 2022, our industry contributions were recognized as Paramount Commerce won Online Payment Provider of the Year at the 2022 SiGMA Americas Awards hosted by SiGMA - World's Gaming Festival.

"The role of payments in the iGaming industry is as a partnership with the operators, but that is more true now than ever before," said Dave Roe, COO at Paramount Commerce. "We have seen our role evolve. We now also take on an advisory role to international gaming merchants looking to get regulated in Ontario. Our hands-on approach as an industry insider has played a big part in Paramount Commerce winning Payment Provider of the Year."

The award follows last week's news that Paramount Commerce launched Instant Bank Transfer in Canada, a product proven in the North American online gaming and sports betting markets.

About Paramount Commerce

Paramount Commerce is a global payments technology company providing a safe and simple way to accept bank account-based payments. As a leading solution in both iGaming and sports betting, our patented technology is used by millions of consumers and has processed billions in volume. Offering a best-in-class experience, seamless integration, and over 15 years of industry experience, Paramount Commerce creates raving fans of both merchants and consumers. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com

SOURCE Paramount Commerce

For further information: [email protected]