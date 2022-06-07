Paramount Commerce Launches Instant Bank Transfer in Canada

Instant Bank Transfer was built for gaming with innovative features such as 1-click express deposits and in-game deposits. These features allow consumers to make deposits to their online gaming accounts quickly and securely without leaving the gaming experience. The solution validates payment account ownership on withdrawals as well as deposits, so consumers can use Instant Bank Transfer to collect their winnings directly to their bank account–regardless of the method used to deposit funds.

"With low credit card acceptance rates, Canada's iGaming market needs a seamless bank-account-based payment option," says Dave Roe, COO of Paramount Commerce. "Instant Bank Transfer will greatly benefit Ontario's newly regulated market by improving player acquisition and loyalty."

The launch comes at a critical time in Canada's online gaming industry, with the fully compliant solution available for iGaming merchants in Ontario.

