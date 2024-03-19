PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES LAUNCH TIMING AND PRICING FOR INTERNATIONAL ADVERTISING-SUPPORTED & PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

The Streamer's Ad-Supported Plan will Launch in Canada in April at $6.99 CAD/Month and in Australia in June at $6.99 AUD/Month.

Premium Tier Will Roll Out Across Europe, Starting with France in March, Followed by the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy later this year.

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Paramount+, the global streaming service from Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARAA), today announced launch timing and pricing for its international ad-supported subscription offering, the "Basic (with ads)" plan. The plan will roll out in April in Canada and in June in Australia, priced at $6.99 CAD and AUD, respectively. The Paramount+ "Premium" plan will also roll out in Europe, beginning with France this month. Launching additional subscription plans will give international Paramount+ subscribers even more flexibility in choosing the option that best suits their needs.

With the "Basic (with ads)" plan, fans in Canada and Australia can access the complete Mountain of Entertainment™ that Paramount+ offers at a low, competitive price point. This includes all the most anticipated series and films on the platform, such as the first and second seasons of HALO, based on the iconic Xbox franchise, the final season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, the new eight-episode original series A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, the new season of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE, KNUCKLES, the latest in the cinematic world of Sonic the Hedgehog from Paramount Pictures and SEGA of America, as well as the A-League/AFC Champions League and more in Australia, among others.

After last year's launch of the "Premium" tier in Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico, Paramount+ continues to expand its offering in Europe, starting with France this month. The "Premium" plan brings Paramount's blockbusters, exclusive originals, and hit shows to new heights with premium quality formats*, including 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. "Premium" subscribers can also stream on up to four devices at once, twice the number available with the "Standard" plan, unlocking entertainment for the whole family to enjoy simultaneously. In France, the "Premium" plan is priced at €10.99/month (or €97.99/year).

Marco Nobili, EVP and International General Manager of Paramount+ stated: "Our pricing strategy and a market-by-market approach to our offering is key to providing customers choice, flexibility and value. The 'Premium' tier has demonstrated great success in Canada, Australia and Latin America, and I am confident this offering will enable us to reach new subscribers in Europe, as well. As we launch 'Basic (with ads)' in our international markets, we can also offer our incredible content at an even more competitive price to ultimately increase our reach and expand our advertising offerings to partners. The 'Basic' tier allows us to continue to lead on value by providing consumers an even more affordable entertainment choice for the entire family."

Lee Sears, President of International Markets Advertising Sales, commented: "By introducing the 'Basic (with ads)' plan in Canada and Australia, we will enhance our value to our partners by enabling advertisers to buy across our global franchises, series and films through our digital platform, EyeQ, alongside the breadth of Paramount's premium video inventory in a comprehensive and impactful way."

Paramount+ offers A Mountain of Entertainment™ for the whole family with hit movies, exclusive originals, and iconic series spanning all genres, including hit series from the Taylor Sheridan Universe such as SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, TULSA KING, YELLOWSTONE, 1923, 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, as well as STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. The streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

Australia and Canada – subscription plans in detail*:

"Basic (with ads)": Stream on one device at a time and experience in full HD for $6.99 (AUD/CAD)/Month or $61.99 (AUD/CAD)/Year.



"Standard": Stream on two devices at once, experience in full HD, download and watch on the go—all for $9.99 (AUD)/Month or $89.99 (AUD)/Year in Australia . In Canada , the Standard plan will be priced at $10.99 (CAD)/Month or $97.99 (CAD)/Year starting in April.



"Premium": Stream on four devices at once, experience in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, download and watch on the go, all at $13.99 (AUD/CAD)/Month or $124.99 (AUD/CAD)/Year

The "Standard" and "Premium" plans are available in France at €7.99 and €10.99/month, respectively.

