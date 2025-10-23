PARAMOUNT+ FIRES UP THE FINAL TRAILER AND KEY ART AHEAD OF LANDMAN'S SEASON TWO PREMIERE ON NOVEMBER 16

From Oscar ® Nominee Taylor Sheridan, Series Stars Oscar Winner Billy Bob Thornton, Oscar Nominee Demi Moore, Oscar Nominee Andy Garcia, Ali Larter and Oscar Nominee Sam Elliott

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ today debuted the final trailer and key art for the second season of Taylor Sheridan's hit series, LANDMAN, which will premiere on Sunday, November 16, 2025, exclusively on the service globally, with Japan to follow at a later date. Watch the season two final trailer HERE and download Season two key art and series imagery HERE .

LANDMAN Season 2

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, LANDMAN stars Oscar® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Canadian Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Canadian Colm Feore.

Set in the boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern tale of fortune seeking amongst roughnecks and wildcat billionaires – fueling an oil boom so big it's reshaping the climate, the economy and geopolitics.

In season two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris's (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn't noble – it's brutal. And sooner or later something's got to break.

LANDMAN is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions. LANDMAN is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Season one is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

