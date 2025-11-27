PARAMOUNT+ INTRODUCES THE CANADA SHORE CAST AS SERIES DEBUT SET FOR JANUARY 22, 2026

Canada's First-Ever MTV Shore Format Brings Ten Unfiltered Singletons Together for a Wild Summer in Kelowna, B.C.

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- A northern "Shore". Ten Canadians. Unlimited drama. And a summer unlike anything else! Paramount+ today unveiled the January 22, 2026, premiere date, teaser trailer and cast of CANADA SHORE, the first-ever Canadian edition of the global MTV "Shore" phenomenon. CANADA SHORE will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Canada, the U.S., U.K., Ireland and Australia.

Produced by Insight Productions and filmed last summer on the shores of Kelowna, British Columbia, the series brings together ten bold and unapologetic Canadian singles for a whirlwind season of romance, friendships, and full-throttle fun.

From coast to coast to coast, these 10 larger-than-life CANADA SHORE roommates are ready to party, flirt harder, and turn every night into memories (and maybe a little mayhem). But it's not all hookups and hangovers. Beneath the chaos is a crew that laughs together, fights together, and somehow becomes a family.

Ahead of the premiere, fans can catch the vibe on the all-new MTV Jersey Shore Channel launching on November 27 on Pluto TV in Canada. Packed with classic moments and Shore chaos to get viewers hyped for the Canadian edition, the first two episodes of CANADA SHORE will also be available for free sampling on Pluto TV beginning January 22.

Surreally Canadian. Fiercely fun. Totally unforgettable. Meet the cast of CANADA SHORE:

BAUER

Hometown: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Current residence: Toronto, Ontario

Bauer is the perfect mix of city slick and country grit -- a self-proclaimed "golden retriever" with abs and attitude. A competitive athlete turned bodybuilder, he put lacrosse aside to chase the spotlight on CANADA SHORE. The gym isn't just his routine, it's his life -- and if it's between date night or a chest pump, the weights usually win…unless Megan Fox calls. His motto? "You win some, you lose most."

CHRISTOPHER

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto-born with Jamaican roots and known for his confidence, quick wit, and chaotic charm, Christopher went from scooping ice cream to living for the party and the spotlight. Inspired by icons like Kim Kardashian, Christopher lives for tequila, attention, and unforgettable moments. He joined CANADA SHORE to show there's more to him than a party persona. He's ready to open up, make real connections and prove that behind the wild nights, there's a lot of heart - with a dash of drama.

EMMETT

Hometown: Peterborough, Ontario

Current residence: Vancouver, British Columbia

Emmett is Vancouver's self-proclaimed gym bro with a golden heart and a killer grill game. A pipefitter by trade and bodybuilder by passion, he lives by the motto "Know your limit, play within it" -- though he rarely does. Inspired by bodybuilding legend Dorian Yates and crushing hard on Sofia Vergara, Emmett is a lifelong Jersey Shore fan. On CANADA SHORE, he hopes to turn heads, have fun, and prove that muscles and mischief go hand in hand.

EMMY

Hometown: Amherst, Nova Scotia

Current residence: Fredericton, New Brunswick

Aesthetician Emmy is a bubbly and fierce East Coast Pisces who loves her makeup flawless, nails on point, and wine in hand. Her first kiss? Let's just say it happened in a hockey rink hallway - so Canadian! She's pasta-obsessed, a reality TV binge-watcher, and will impress with a hidden talent for the splits. On CANADA SHORE, Emmy's not afraid to stir up a little drama, but she is also ready to make lifelong friends, live it up, and show off her fun-loving, over-the-top personality.

ETHAN

Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario

Current residence: Toronto, Ontario

Ethan rocks Italian, German, and Irish roots, speaks French, and calls himself "The Machine." He's flirty with everyone, can't live without blondes, and swears the ultimate hangover cure is another beer. He also counts a girl with no humour as his biggest ick. Ethan joined CANADA SHORE because, in his words, it's "fkn sick," and he's ready to party hard and leave his mark.

GIZELLE

Hometown: Montego Bay, Jamaica

Current residence: Mississauga, Ontario

An island girl meets city girl, Gizelle's all about anime, bikinis, and unapologetically outspoken TikToks -- one of which recently racked up 2.5 million views. Self-described as crazy, sexy, and cool, her friends love teasing her about her man choices. A very proud Jamaican, she's set to rep Caribbean culture, bring the island vibes, and showcase to Canada her bold, unforgettable energy.

ISAIAH

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Isaiah, a Caribbean-Dutch-African thrill-seeker, lives and breathes skateboarding… seriously, it's his hobby, indulgence, and inspiration all in one. First kiss? Under a teacher's desk (don't ask). Biggest ick? A girl who likes country music. No Nickelback, thank you very much! With a hidden talent for backflips and Pho as the ultimate hangover cure, Isaiah joined CANADA SHORE because… why the f' not?

KEYAIRA

Hometown: Halifax, Nova Scotia

A dog groomer with big dreams, Keyaira is all about manifesting the luxe life she knows she's meant for. Off the clock, she's busy spoiling her pups: Lola, her Cuban foster, and Rambo, her Golden Lab. When she's not pampering her fur babies, you'll find her working out, jet-setting to new destinations, binging reality TV, or indulging in fancy dinners and cocktails. Keyaira brings Halifax heat to CANADA SHORE with her flirtatious spark and magnetic personality. She's ready to shake things up, make new connections, and turn a few heads along the way.

LILA

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Lila doesn't just go to the party; she is the party. Known for her oversized hoops, iconic one-liners, and a laugh you can hear three rooms away, this Italian firecracker lives by the motto "it's shot o'clock somewhere." Loyal, loud, and usually the last one standing (or at least trying to), friends describe Lila as "a walking good time" who turns every hangout into a headline. Whether she's hyping the girls or stirring the pot, one thing's for sure: when Lila's around, there's never a dull moment on CANADA SHORE.

RYLEIGH

Hometown: Bridgewater, Nova Scotia

Ryleigh is a mix of small-town charm and big-city vibes. A marketing girly with a soft heart, wild streak, and dangerous love for tequila. She's mastered the art of balancing her journaling and Sims obsession, with benders and convincing everyone to hit the afters. Known for her quick wit, booty shaking, pong skills, and zero tolerance for BS, she's here to bring the Scotian energy to CANADA SHORE and prove that good karma and bad decisions can absolutely coexist.

Casting for CANADA SHORE kicked off in Spring 2025 with a nationwide call for Canadians bold enough to bring their A-game to the Shore. By the summer, the cameras were rolling in Kelowna, B.C., capturing every sun-soaked, drama-filled moment of this wild first season.

The original series, JERSEY SHORE, was a pioneering cultural phenomenon that Canadians embraced. It launched the career of several fan-favourite, party-going housemates, including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino; Paul DelVecchio a.k.a DJ Pauly D; Jenni "JWOWW" Farley; Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi; Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola; Deanna Cortese; Ronnie Ortiz-Magro; Angelina Pivarnick; and Vinny Guadagnino. Including the new Canadian version, the format has now spawned 18 spin-offs, with recent additions being AUSSIE SHORE and FRENCHIE SHORE.

Paramount+ in Canada is the go-to destination for all seasons of JERSEY SHORE and JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION and is the home to AUSSIE SHORE and ACAPULCO SHORE. And coming to the service in January 2026, fans can binge all their favourite "Shore" shows including; GEORDIE SHORE (Seasons 1-5) and DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE (Seasons 1-3) as of Jan 6th, FLORIBAMA SHORE (Seasons 1-4) and BUCKHEAD SHORE (Season 1) as of Jan. 13th and SNOOKIE & JWOWW (Seasons 1-4) beginning Jan. 20th.

