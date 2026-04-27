Paramount and Blue Ant Media Strike Expanded Partnership, Naming Media Pulse the Exclusive Sales Partner for Paramount+ and Pluto TV in Canada

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Paramount in Canada and Media Pulse, a Blue Ant Media company, today announced an expanded partnership, naming Media Pulse as the exclusive direct sales and programmatic partner for Paramount's ad inventory in Canada. Media Pulse will represent both Paramount's SVOD platform, Paramount+, and its leading free-streaming service, Pluto TV. This deal enables Media Pulse to offer clients direct ad insertion opportunities across the full breadth of Paramount+ and PlutoTV's premium CTV inventory, enabling Canadian advertisers to reach highly-engaged audiences who enjoy streaming world-class content.

"This exclusive partnership with Pluto TV and Paramount+ in Canada is an exciting addition to our roster of premium partners, allowing us to further elevate the CTV experience and offer brands the opportunity to follow the viewer to a powerhouse of must-watch content," said Deborah Gurofsky, SVP and Managing Director, Media Pulse. "This collaboration gives brands direct, streamlined access to a 'Mountain of Entertainment' that spans every genre and reaches engaged audiences across the country."

"This expanded partnership with Media Pulse reflects our commitment to growing Paramount's streaming business in Canada and our confidence in the market," said Lee Sears, President, International Markets Advertising Sales, Paramount. "Just as importantly, partnering with a Canadian sales organization gives advertisers a locally aligned option, reinforcing Paramount as a platform that aligns global scale with strong Canadian market access."

Media Pulse clients will benefit from seamless ad integration and advanced targeting opportunities, including show, channel, and category sponsorships, custom interactive and high-impact ad units, and co-branded executions across Paramount+ and Pluto TV's Canadian catalogues. The Paramount+ SVOD service features Hollywood blockbusters, premium original series (The Madison, Landman, MobLand, and Canada Shore), and iconic brands including CBS News, MTV, and Nickelodeon. Complementing this, the free streaming service Pluto TV offers over 200 curated channels and 20,000 hours of content, including thousands of hit movies and television series.

Media Pulse, a Blue Ant Media company, is an exclusive Connected TV marketplace delivering measurable and business-impacting Connected TV advertising strategies for Canadian brands as well as enhanced revenue opportunities for media owners and publishers. mediapulse.ca

About Blue Ant Media Corporation

Blue Ant Media (TSX: BAMI) is an international streamer, production studio, advertising sales, and rights-management business. The company operates a diverse portfolio of free streaming and pay TV channels internationally, including Love Nature, Cottage Life, Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth Canada, HauntTV, Homeful, and Love Pets, as well as the subscription streaming service MagellanTV. Its studio business produces and distributes a wide range of premium content across key genres for streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. Blue Ant Media is headquartered in Toronto, with a presence in London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, Singapore, Sydney, Halifax, Ottawa and Vancouver. blueantmedia.com | Instagram | LinkedIn

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and and the newly established Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across four continents and over 35 markets.

SOURCE Blue Ant Media Corporation

Media Contacts: Jakki Roussel, Director, Communications, Canada, Blue Ant Media, T: 905.484.1787, E: [email protected]; Laura Heath Potter, Paramount, DTC, E: [email protected]