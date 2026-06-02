Blue Ant Media To Host Investor Webcast on June 10th, 2026

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Blue Ant Media Corporation (TSX: BAMI), an international streamer, production studio, and rights-management business that operates a diverse portfolio of free streaming and pay TV channels internationally, today announced that it will host an investor webcast presentation on June 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM EDT.

During the webcast, Michael MacMillan, CEO and Robb Chase, CFO, will conduct an introductory presentation that will cover key aspects of Blue Ant Media's business including corporate strategy, business model, and IP portfolio. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

Participants can register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_enx7Qg7-SgCnqpWHMLw-Yg

About Blue Ant Media Corporation

Blue Ant Media (TSX: BAMI) is an international streamer, production studio, advertising sales, and rights-management business. The company operates a diverse portfolio of free streaming and pay TV channels internationally, including Love Nature, Cottage Life, Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth Canada, HauntTV, Homeful, and Love Pets, as well as the subscription streaming service MagellanTV. Its studio business produces and distributes a wide range of premium content across key genres for streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. Blue Ant Media is headquartered in Toronto, with a presence in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Singapore, London, Washington, Sydney, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

SOURCE Blue Ant Media Corporation

For further information, please contact: Blue Ant Investor Relations: Madeleine Cohen, [email protected], (416) 646-4444; Blue Ant Communications: Dervla Kelly, [email protected], (416) 646-4444