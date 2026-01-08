THE PARTY GOES GLOBAL!

Paramount+ Unveils Trailer and Key Art for CANADA SHORE, Its First Canadian Original Series Premiering Globally on January 22

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ announced today that CANADA SHORE, the streamer's highly anticipated first original Canadian series and newest version of the beloved Shore franchise, will expand its debut beyond English language markets as originally announced and stream globally in all P+ markets, beginning January 22. Paramount+ also dropped today the official Key Art and Promo Trailer for CANADA SHORE. Both feature all 10 cast members and an iconic Canadian moose, with the Promo Trailer set to the series theme song, "Big Boom" by Canadian dance-pop sensation artist Rêve.

Just like the iconic JERSEY SHORE series, CANADA SHORE brings together 10 larger-than-life personalities from coast to coast to coast to the sun-soaked shores of Kelowna, B.C. They're ready to party, flirt, and turn every night into a once-in-a-lifetime memory. But between all the hookups and hangovers, there is no shortage of drama with this wild crew who ultimately become a family that laughs together, fights together, and supports each other.

"This is Canada like you've never seen it before," said Katrina Kowalski, Head of Content, Direct to Consumer, Paramount (Canada). "The cast and stories in CANADA SHORE have heart but they are also loud and unapologetic. The stereotype of the nice, polite Canadian is about to be shattered.

Paramount+ also released today individual Bio Packs of each of the CANADA SHORE cast members: Click on names below to get a taste of who they are:

Bauer, 22 / Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan Christopher , 22 / Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Emmett , 25 / Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Emmy , 21 / Fredericton, New Brunswick

Fredericton, New Brunswick Ethan , 23 / Newmarket, Ontario

/ Newmarket, Ontario Gizelle , 25 / Mississauga, Ontario

/ Mississauga, Ontario Isaiah , 26 / Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Keyaira , 23 / Halifax, Nova Scotia

Halifax, Nova Scotia Lila , 20 / Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Ryleigh , 25 / Bridgewater, Nova Scotia

Fans can now relive all the 'Shore' vibes on Pluto TV's MTV Jersey Shore Channel. The channel makes every day feel like "Jersday" and is packed with classic moments and Shore chaos to get viewers hyped for the Canadian edition. The first episode of CANADA SHORE will also be available for free sampling on Pluto TV beginning January 22.

CANADA SHORE is the first-ever Canadian edition of the global MTV "Shore" phenomenon. Produced by Insight Productions and showrun by Insight's Erin Brock, the series was filmed last summer on the shores of Kelowna, British Columbia, and brings together 10 bold and unapologetic Canadian singles for a whirlwind season of romance, friendships, and full-throttle fun.

The original series, JERSEY SHORE, was a pioneering cultural phenomenon that Canadians embraced. It launched the career of several fan-favourite, party-going housemates, including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino; Paul DelVecchio a.k.a DJ Pauly D; Jenni "JWOWW" Farley; Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi; Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola; Deanna Cortese; Ronnie Ortiz-Magro; Angelina Pivarnick; and Vinny Guadagnino. Including the new Canadian version, the format has now spawned 18 spin-offs, with recent additions being AUSSIE SHORE and FRENCHIE SHORE.

Paramount+ in Canada is the go-to destination for all seasons of JERSEY SHORE and JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION and is the home to AUSSIE SHORE and ACAPULCO SHORE. And new to the service this month, fans can binge all their favourite "Shore" shows including; GEORDIE SHORE (Seasons 1-5) and DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE (Seasons 1-3) with FLORIBAMA SHORE (Seasons 1-4). Coming soon to Paramount in Canada is BUCKHEAD SHORE (Season 1) available as of Jan. 13 and SNOOKI & JWOWW (Seasons 1-4) beginning Jan. 20.

About Paramount +

Paramount+ is a premium streaming subscription service delivering live sports, breaking news, and a Mountain of Entertainment™, and is a cornerstone of the Direct-to-Consumer division of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading, next generation global media and entertainment company. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com .

About Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company)

Insight Productions is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development and production of hit programming. Led by CEO & Chair John Brunton, the company has created some of the most-watched programs including Big Brother Canada on which Erin Brock served as showrunner. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content.

