MONTRÉAL, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Sunday, May 21 will mark the beginning of Paramedic Services Week, which is dedicated to honour and recognize paramedics and those involved in the pre-hospital emergency chain.

Being dedicated every day to save lives

"Paramedics and emergency medical dispatchers dedicate their days to helping the public. They, as well as the commissioning attendants and logistics staff do essential work for the population. As an organization, we are pleased to showcase the diverse talents at the heart of our mission, which is saving lives," said François Charpentier, President and CEO of the Corporation d'urgences-santé.

Call to the public and media

This week, Urgences-santé will highlight the work of these professionals to foster greater understanding and recognition of their role in our society. The media and general public are invited to join the Corporation and actively participate in the Paramedic Services Week. Together, we can show our gratitude for those who respond to emergency calls with diligence and compassion.

Mr. Charpentier concluded by expressing his deep respect for all of the Corporation's employees: "This Paramedic Services Week, Urgences-santé would like to thank its entire staff for their exceptional work and dedication to our community's health and well-being. We are proud of their vital contribution to our society and honoured to celebrate their professionalism and commitment."

About Corporation d'urgences-santé

Corporation d'urgences-santé, reporting to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, is the largest ambulance service organization in Quebec. It employs some 1,700 people, including over 1,100 paramedics and 100 emergency medical dispatchers who serve residents of Montréal and Laval (2.5 million people).

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Several paramedic teams are available for interviews with the media.

Primary care paramedics;

Advanced care paramedics;

Specialized teams (Medical Emergency Response Team, operational support unit, paramedics at the YUL airport and in the subway);

Supervisors:

Corporate spokesperson.

SOURCE Urgences-santé

For further information: Source: Communications Department (media line), 514-723-5480