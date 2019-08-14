Paragon to Deliver CAEL CE in China

The agreement was signed by Mr. Jiang Gang, President of NEEA, and Dr. Donald Wehrung, President and CEO of Paragon.

The event was celebrated at Paragon's head office in Vancouver with representatives from NEEA; Paragon; the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Vancouver; the British Columbia Ministry of Jobs, Trade, and Technology; The University of British Columbia (UBC); and the Canada China Business Council.

About CAEL CE

CAEL CE measures the language proficiency of test takers' listening, reading, writing, and speaking English in academic settings.

The test is one of the best tools for identifying students with the right English skills for academic success. It provides an authentic representation of English language use in a Canadian academic context. Test takers read articles, listen to lectures, answer questions, and write a short essay, as they would be expected to do in a first-year Canadian university or college classroom.

The test is currently accepted by more than 180 Canadian universities and colleges for admission to their academic programs, and is delivered by computer at 35 test centres within Canada with a more recent expansion to select cities internationally.

About Paragon

Paragon Testing Enterprises is a private subsidiary of UBC that was incorporated in 2009 to commercialize the university's English language proficiency tests. Paragon's tests include the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP) and CAEL CE.

The company is now Canada's largest deliverer of high-stakes English language proficiency tests.

