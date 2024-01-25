Paradigm Spirits Co. Crowned 2024 Whisky of the Year by Esteemed Judges at the Canadian Whisky Awards

LONDON, ON, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Paradigm Spirits, a young and innovative distillery based in London, Ontario, is proud to announce that its 2022 Heritage Collection Whisky has been named 2024 Whisky of the Year by the distinguished panel of judges at the Canadian Whisky Awards.

2022 Heritage Collection Whisky by Paradigm Spirits Co. (CNW Group/Paradigm Spirits Co.)

The enduring yearly awards ceremony took place on January 18, 2024, coinciding with the Victoria Whisky Festival. It stands as the singular competition exclusively devoted to Canadian whisky. The panel of judges, numbering 10, meticulously sampled and rated close to 200 competing whiskies during blind tastings.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

This prestigious recognition reinforces Paradigm Spirits' commitment to excellence in crafting exceptional whiskies that captivate a broad spectrum of whisky enthusiasts, from newcomers to seasoned connoisseurs.

Michelle Debus, partner at Paradigm Spirits, expressed her excitement stating, "We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award. As a young distillery, our passion for whisky drives our commitment to innovation. The 2022 Heritage Collection, a 19-year-old, 100% corn whisky, showcases our dedication to pushing boundaries in Canadian whisky making."

In a departure from convention, Paradigm Spirits blended a hand-selected Oloroso Sherry into the whisky, resulting in a unique and highly approachable flavour profile. Debus adds, "It took a very long time to balance the flavour and develop the mouthfeel we wanted to achieve. The positive response from a diverse audience, from newcomers to seasoned enthusiasts, affirms that we are producing something truly special."

This accolade follows a string of other awards for their 2022 Heritage Collection Whisky, including a Gold Award at the 2022 SIP Awards (San Francisco), a Gold Award at the Bartender Spirits Awards 2023 (Chicago), and a Double Platinum Award at the 2022 ASCOT Awards (Kentucky).

"This is remarkable whisky," says Davin de Kergommeaux, chair of the judging panel and author of Canadian Whisky: The Essential Portable Expert. "Long maturation in oak imbues it with sublime complexity and elegance, while meticulous blending animates its fresh, fruity top notes."

To learn more about the 2024 Canadian Whisky Awards results, please visit Canadian Whisky Awards Results.

Product Availability

Paradigm Spirits Co. distributes directly from its website.

Visit https://www.paradigmspirits.com

Future Innovations and Offerings

In addition to the award-winning 2022 Heritage Edition, Paradigm Spirits offers limited bottlings of other innovative whiskies, such as Chapter 1: WHEATED and the 2020 Heritage Collection Cask-strength offering. The distillery also produces other award-winning spirits, including Juliet Gin (a modern-style gin) and Latitude 42 Vodka, along with a line of popular canned session cocktails.

About Paradigm Spirits Co

Paradigm Spirits Co is located at 100 Kellogg Lane, a former cereal processing facility turned lively and growing destination hub in London, Ontario. The distillery is dedicated to crafting exceptional spirits that push the boundaries of tradition, with a focus on quality, innovation, and a passion for the art of distillation.

SOURCE Paradigm Spirits Co.

For further information: Paradigm Spirits Co., 100 Kellogg Lane, London, Ontario, N5W 0B4, Phone: 519.659.6060, Email: [email protected]