Paradigm Properties Announces New Partnership with Sarah Vandenbelt to Launch Brokerage Division

The newly formed Paradigm Commercial has announced partnering with industry leader Sarah Vandenbelt to Launch Paradigm Commercial Real Estate & Brokerage.

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Paradigm Commercial Group of Companies announces a new Partnership with Sarah Vandenbelt to lead the newly created Brokerage division.

"During my tenure as CEO of Paradigm Properties, we have made significant strides and growth with our commercial property management services. We are looking forward to building upon our momentum in Ottawa by partnering with a strong industry leader in Sarah Vandenbelt as the founder and CEO of Paradigm Commercial Real Estate and Brokerage." said Ashley Hopkins, CEO of Paradigm Commercial. "Sarah's track record of success and experience is a valuable asset to Paradigm Commercial and we anticipate rapid growth for our Commercial Real Estate & Brokerage division. With her proven leadership abilities and unwavering passion for the industry, this partnership will help to steer the firm towards the next phase of growth. Her expertise will enable us to deliver even greater value to both our current and future clients."

Vandenbelt, who has been in the commercial real estate industry for over 9 years, has developed a strong brand, relationships and understanding for business owners and investors alike looking to leverage and invest in commercial real estate in Ottawa.

"I am very excited about this partnership; it really has been a long time in the making. Ashley and I have always been very aligned in providing an exceptional level of service and expertise for our clients, and this partnership is only going to position us to serve them better. I look forward to building upon Paradigm's success and the future growth of Paradigm Commercial Real Estate & Brokerage."

As the Broker of Record for the Commercial Real Estate & Brokerage, Vandenbelt will focus on growing the Brokerage; as well as look to drive additional value to Paradigm's growing client base.

About Paradigm Commercial

Paradigm Commercial is a dynamic, privately held commercial asset and property management firm founded in 1996. Paradigm was established to fill the need for a truly accountable and capable Ottawa-based commercial property management. With over 25 years of commercial real estate experience including development, brokerage, consulting and asset management, Paradigm Commercial offers comprehensive management services to owners and tenants.

Learn more about Paradigm Commercial and its executives: paradigmcommercial.ca

SOURCE Paradigm Commercial