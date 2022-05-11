Paradigm Profession Institute (PPI) Partners with International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO)

As a strategic regional partner for IFPO, PPI will offer a Canadian-specific Certified Protection Officer designation. The CPO-CA™ is customized for Canadian security professionals with an updated curriculum and relevant content. Learners will continue to experience all the benefits and recognition of the prestigious CPO designation. It is designed with the learner's experience and pedagogy in mind and will be delivered on PPI's advanced online Learning Management System through a combination of self-paced and instructor led courses.

Additionally, IFPO global gold members can now enroll in PPI's university accredited professional designation programs with an exclusive 20% discount.

Professional development through continued education has never been easier and more affordable.

About PPI Education

Paradigm Professional Institute (PPI) was established in 1998 to provide holistic, compliant, and practical security training to all levels of security professionals. Over the past two decades we have evolved through best practices, consulting with various industry leaders and subject matter experts, and collaborating with major Canadian Universities and have developed hundreds of training certification programs (hyperlink underlined text to www.ppieducation.com), and industry recognized professional designations for security management and leaders.

