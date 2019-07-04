Paradies Lagardère opens a second Relay store at YQB

"We are very pleased to be opening a second Relay store at YQB, this time in the public area. This is a first at the Québec City airport, since this type of business was previously only accessible in the secure area," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB. "Travellers now have access to the Relay experience before passing through security, as do all people who come to YQB to drop off or pick up a passenger and all airport site employees," he added.

Covering an area of 46 square metres, the Relay store in the public area is located between the check-in area and international arrivals, making it easily accessible to all passengers. The store provides a variety of travel essentials such as newspapers, magazines, books and snacks.

"Paradies Lagardère is very pleased to partner with YQB to bring the next generation Relay shop to further enhance the customer experience. Relay provides customers with a customer-friendly store design and a broad selection of travel essential basics, snacks, beverages, reading materials, and local gifts," said Gregg Paradies, President and CEO of Paradies Lagardère. "With Relay's global presence, travellers will recognize and appreciate the quality, convenience, and first-class service of this store."

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., the private corporation responsible since November 1, 2000 for the management, operation, maintenance and development of Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB). Around a dozen carriers use YQB to offer connections to North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

Recent awards :

2019 – Best Environmental Practices – ACI-NA

2019 and 2018 – Employee Recommended Workplace Awards, presented by Morneau Shepell and The Globe and Mail

and The Globe and Mail 2018 and 2017 – Élixir PMI-Montréal award for outstanding management of the YQB 2018 project

2018 – Airport Innovation & Excellence Award – Canadian Tourism Awards

2018 – Excellence in Communication Practices – ACI-NA

2018 – INOVA Award from the Urban Development Institute of Québec

2018 – Level 2 Airport Carbon Accreditation certification

2018 – Grands Prix du génie-conseil québécois – Mechanical and electrical building engineering

2017 and 2015 – Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards – Best lounge in North America

2017 – Boomerang Award – Website or application – Service of the Year award for the "YQB, Aéroport de Québec" mobile app

2016 – Boomerang Award – Website or application – Service of the Year award for the "aeroportdequebec.com" website

2016 – Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards – Highly Commended

2013/2011/2010 – Best airport in North America in the 0 to 2 million passenger category, Airport Service Quality (ASQ)

