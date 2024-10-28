Paper Receipts Converting Association (PRCA) Advocates for Stronger Penalties Against Duty-Evading Importers at Washington, D.C. Fly-In

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Paper Receipts Converting Association (PRCA), the U.S. trade association representing manufacturers of paper receipts, recently completed a successful fly-in to Washington, D.C. in collaboration with the legal team from King & Spalding (K&S). PRCA advocated for stronger enforcement and penalties against importers evading duties on imported thermal paper, a persistent challenge that threatens the well-being of domestic manufacturers.

PRCA's primary mission is to promote the value of paper receipts and ensure the industry operates using best manufacturing practices while protecting it from harmful external influences. To that end, PRCA has filed five successful cases under the 2016 Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA) with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), targeting importers who have circumvented duties. Despite these victories, the association has found that current EAPA statutes are insufficient to deter future evasion. The only remedy under current law is to collect duties that the importers should have paid in the first place, incentivizing further cheating with minimal risk.

"Illegal evasion impacts American jobs and our competitiveness," said Mike Rapier, PRCA's Board President. "Trade must be fair, and there must be significant consequences for breaking U.S. law."

During the fly-in, key PRCA representatives, including Rapier (Iconex, Morristown, Jefferson City), Richard Jansen (Monaco, Knoxville), Seth Kursman (Domtar), Ken Mount (POSitive Concepts), and Bonnie Byers (King & Spalding), joined forces to push for legislative support. The fly-in saw significant bipartisan support, with eight senators, including five from the Senate Finance Committee, authoring a letter advocating for harsher penalties, and this collective effort has brought the issue of duty evasion to the forefront of legislative discussions.

PRCA's ongoing advocacy aims to stop the cycle of new importers continually emerging to evade duties once EAPA investigations conclude. By pushing for legislative changes that include punitive actions beyond the repayment of duties, PRCA seeks to create a more level playing field for U.S. manufacturers.

"This issue has united both Democrats and Republicans," noted Seth Kursman, Vice President, U.S. Public Affairs for Domtar. "It's rare to find an issue like paper receipts that can bring both political parties together, but the need to stop illegal importation resonates across the political spectrum."

With the letter now in CBP's hands, PRCA remains optimistic that their efforts will lead to meaningful reform in customs enforcement. Early indications suggest that these efforts are already influencing importer behavior, with potential shifts in compliance on the horizon.

