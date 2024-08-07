TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Paniza Brewing Co. Inc. -- Paniza Brewing Launches Award-Winning Jupiter Pilsner at LCBO and Retail Stores Across Ontario.

Crafted in Ontario with the finest German and Czech ingredients, Jupiter Pilsner is a traditional European Pilsner reminiscent of the beloved 80s Pilsner flavour. Made with care and expertise, each sip of Jupiter Pilsner is a testament to Paniza Brewing's commitment to brewing excellence.

Paniza Brewing Jupiter Pilsner beer can with a space-themed background (CNW Group/Paniza Brewing Co. Inc.)

"We are thrilled to make Jupiter Pilsner more widely available for beer enthusiasts across Ontario. This is a proud moment for us at Paniza Brewing, and we cannot wait for more people to enjoy our signature product," said Meg Paniza, co-founder. "From day one, we have strived to create the best quality beer and this award-winning Pilsner is a true reflection of our dedication and passion."

With its unique space-themed branding, Paniza Brewing is quickly making a name in the Ontario beer scene. In addition to Jupiter Pilsner, their flagship products include Moon Station Witbier and Journey to Mars Dunkles Bock, both of which have also received accolades in the industry.

Paniza Brewing's mission is to craft delicious, high-quality beers that take consumers through the cosmos. Their innovative and out-of-this-world products garner attention, and their expansion to retail stores will only increase their reach.

For more information about Paniza Brewing, visit their website at PanizaBrewing.Ca. For new products, events, and updates, follow them on social media.

Paniza Brewing - Crafting out-of-this-world Beer in the Heart of Toronto.

About Paniza Brewing Co. Inc.

Paniza Brewing is a space-themed microbrewery based in Toronto, Ontario. Its flagship products include award-winning products: Jupiter Pilsner, Moon Station Witbier, and Journey to Mars Dunkles Bock.

SOURCE Paniza Brewing Co. Inc.

Meg Paniza, E-mail: [email protected]