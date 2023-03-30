PanGenomic Health Subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics, Announces the Engagement of Hemex Health to Assist in the Development of Brain Health Diagnostics System

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA), is pleased to announce its subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. ("MUJN Diagnostics"), has signed a master services agreement with Hemex Health Inc. ("Hemex Health"), a Portland, Oregon-based medical diagnostic device company focused on developing life changing testing solutions for the point-of-care market. Hemex Health will assist MUJN Diagnostics in developing a diagnostics system, which can be used to support patients being treated with alternative therapies for brain health. This system will objectively track the efficacy of a patient's treatment program. As part of this engagement, MUJN Diagnostics will develop proprietary brain biomarker diagnostic panels, and Hemex Health will enhance their Gazelle point of care platform ("Gazelle") to analyze these tests. In March 2023, MUJN Diagnostics and Hemex Health initiated the diagnostic cartridge design phase of the engagement.

"The relationship between MUJN Diagnostics and Hemex Health is expected to help usher in a new platform for integrated healthcare professionals using new brain health therapies to more effectively monitor and treat their patients," said Vincent Lum, CEO and President of MUJN Diagnostics and Co-Founder of PanGenomic Health. "New promising alternative therapies for a variety of brain and mental health conditions and disorders, such as the use of psychedelics as a part of a structured treatment program, need objective data for clinicians and their patients to track and quantify the efficacy of their treatment."

Patti White, CEO of Hemex Health, said: "We designed our Gazelle technology to provide advanced capabilities at point of care, and we're excited to have Gazelle provide the analysis of these new biomarkers."

Peter Galen, Chief Innovation Officer of Hemex Health, added, "Our combined expertise in leading edge diagnostics sensor technology and disease specific biomarker treatment monitoring is expected to provide health care professionals in the field of integrative medicine with tools to improve patient outcomes."

About Hemex Health

Hemex Health breaks traditional barriers with its innovative diagnostic system that expands the potential of diagnostics for emerging diseases, making accurate tests accessible to new locations and new populations. Gazelle technology was developed in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University. Hemex Health is based in Portland, Oregon, USA. HemexDx, a subsidiary of Hemex Health, is based in Mumbai, India. More information can be found by going to www.hemexhealth.com.

About MUJN Diagnostics

MUJN Diagnostics Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PanGenomic Health Inc. and is focused on developing a decision support system for alternative healthcare providers. MUJN Diagnostics' decision support system will include biomarker diagnostics, symptom and treatment tracking, and personalized health analytics, with the goal of empowering healthcare providers and their patients toward better outcomes.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

