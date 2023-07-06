PanGenomic Health Subsidiary Launches Vitamin D Health Assessments and Announces Corporate Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. ("MUJN Diagnostics"), has commenced a Vitamin D health assessment service and has also launched a corporate website at mujn.ai.

"We are very excited to introduce the MUJN biomarker assessment platform at Vancouver-based Empower Health Wellness Centre. Our first service provides Empower Health practitioners with rapid in-clinic access to patient Vitamin D assessments," said Vincent Lum, CEO of MUJN Diagnostics and Co-Founder of PanGenomic Health. "Vitamin D deficiency is a global public health problem affecting over one billion people, regardless of age, ethnicity or location. Almost 20% of Canadians have deficient levels of Vitamin D due to cloud cover, smog, sunscreens, or staying indoors.1"

Current clinical research on Vitamin D has found that:

Vitamin D helps to absorb dietary calcium and phosphorus from the intestine for use in the body for bone strength and a large variety of your body functions.

Vitamin D suppresses the release of parathyroid hormone, a hormone that causes bone breakdown leading to osteoporosis.

Vitamin D supports overall brain and other organ system health by strengthening the immune system. 2

Corporate Appointments

The Company is pleased to announce that its Chief Technology Officer, Colin Quon, has been appointed CTO of MUJN Diagnostics and will cease his role as CTO of PanGenomic Health effective immediately. Mr. Quon's focus as CTO will be on the development of the MUJN Diagnostic Support System, previously announced by the Company on March 22, 2023.

The Company is also pleased to confirm that Maryam Marissen was appointed a Director of the Company at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023. Ms. Marissen has been CEO of PanGenomic Health since September 2022. Prior to joining Pangenomic Health Ms. Marissen served as Chief Executive Officer at Doseology Sciences from 2021-2022,

Maryam Marissen owns 1,000,000 stock options in the Company as at the date of this announcement.

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Maryam Marissen that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

The Directors of PanGenomic Health take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

About MUJN Diagnostics

MUJN Diagnostics Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PanGenomic Health Inc. and is focused on developing a decision support system for alternative healthcare providers. MUJN's Decision Support System will include biomarker diagnostics, symptom and treatment tracking, and personalized health analytics, with the goal of empowering healthcare providers and their patients towards better outcomes.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

