PanGenomic Health Subsidiary Introduces Point-of-Care Vitamin D Test for the Dental Implant Industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. ("MUJN Diagnostics"), has introduced its point-of-care Vitamin D test for the dental implant industry.

"Vitamin D can play a significant role in the success of a dental implant procedure", said Dr. William Liang, Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology, and owner of the Smile Dental Implant Centre in Surrey, BC. "The MUJN biomarker platform can help our patients avoid potential dental implant failures that may be caused by the negative effect of Vitamin D deficiencies on osseointegration." The Smile Dental Implant Centre is the first dental clinic customer of MUJN Diagnostics.

"We are very excited to expand our MUJN biomarker assessment platform beyond our initial focus of tracking precision medicine treatments for mental health conditions", said Vincent Lum, CEO of MUJN Diagnostics and Co-Founder of PanGenomic Health. "We believe there will be increasing demand from health practitioners in many fields for rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests of biomarkers to facilitate precision health. We believe the dental implant industry is a particularly promising market for our diagnostics platform, as there are over 500,000 dental implants placed annually in the U.S.1"

Current clinical research on Vitamin D has found that:

Vitamin D deficiency has been linked with an increase of up to 300% in the failure rate for dental implants. 2

Insufficient intake of vitamin D occurs in more than 25% of the US population, and in over 1 billion people globally. 3

References: 1 American Academy of Implant Dentistry (accessed 2023, December 4). "What are Dental Implants?". https://aaid-implant.org/what-are-dental-implants/#:~:text=3%20million%20people%20in%20the,is%20growing%20by%20500%2C000%20annually 2 Guido Mangano F, Ghertasi Oskouei S, Paz A, Mangano N, Mangano C. Low serum vitamin D and early dental implant failure: Is there a connection? A retrospective clinical study on 1740 implants placed in 885 patients. J Dent Res Dent Clin Dent Prospects. 2018 Summer;12(3):174-182. doi: 10.15171/joddd.2018.027. Epub 2018 Sep 18. PMID: 30443302; PMCID: PMC6231147. Makke A. Vitamin D Supplementation for Prevention of Dental Implant Failure: A Systematic Review. Int J Dent. 2022 Jan 12;2022:2845902. doi: 10.1155/2022/2845902. PMID: 35069741; PMCID: PMC8769861. Drs. Richard J. Miron, Michael A. Pikos, and Mark Bishara (2020, April 1). "Vitamin D Deficiency and Early Implant Failure: What Every Clinician Should Know", Dentistry Today. https://www.dentistrytoday.com/vitamin-d-deficiency-and-early-implant-failure-what-every-clinician-should-know/ 3 Cui A, Xiao P, Ma Y, Fan Z, Zhou F, Zheng J, Zhang L. Prevalence, trend, and predictor analyses of vitamin D deficiency in the US population, 2001-2018. Front Nutr. 2022 Oct 3;9:965376. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2022.965376. PMID: 36263304; PMCID: PMC9573946. Palacios C, Gonzalez L. Is vitamin D deficiency a major global public health problem? J Steroid Biochem Mol Biol. 2014 Oct;144 Pt A:138-45. doi: 10.1016/j.jsbmb.2013.11.003. Epub 2013 Nov 12. PMID: 24239505; PMCID: PMC4018438.

About MUJN Diagnostics

MUJN Diagnostics Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PanGenomic Health Inc. and is focused on developing a decision support system for healthcare providers. MUJN's Decision Support System will include biomarker diagnostics, symptom and treatment tracking, and personalized health analytics, with the goal of empowering healthcare providers and their patients towards better outcomes.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic Health and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic Health. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic Health believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic Health can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, there can be no assurance that MUJN Diagnostics' biomarker test platform will perform as proposed or at all. Even if the MUJN Diagnostics biomarker test platform performs as expected, there is no assurance that its products will be generally accepted by healthcare practitioners. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic Health's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic Health's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE PanGenomic Health Inc.

For further information: please contact: Jerry Lai, Investor Relations, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]; Maryam Marissen, President & CEO, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]