PanGenomic Health's Nara Plant Library is Now Available. Nara App also Supports New FTC Regulatory Guideline for Science-Backed Information about Natural Remedy Alternatives to Pharmaceutical Drugs

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that its Nara Plant Library is available now on the Nara app as a resource to provide science-backed information about natural remedy alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs. Pangenomic Health also announces that its Nara app now also complies with US Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") guidelines.

In December 2022, the US Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") published its new Health Products Compliance Guidelines (the "FTC Guidelines")1, which were an update to its 1998 publication of Dietary Supplements: An Advertising Guide for Industry. The expanded scope of the FTC Guidelines now covers all health-related claims made in respect of foods, over-the-counter drugs, devices, and other health-related products, including consumer health apps. The FTC Guidelines require a "high level of scientific substantiation" for any health claims made products related to consumer health.

"PanGenomic Health acknowledges the benefits that many pharmaceutical drugs provide to individuals suffering from mental health conditions, but there is growing consumer demand for natural alternatives and increasing scientific uncertainty about the effectiveness of many pharmaceutical drugs, such as anti-depressant drugs", said Maryam Marissen, President & CEO of PanGenomic Health. "As a result, PanGenomic Health developed its Nara app and accompanying nara.care website to curate natural remedy information for individuals and health practitioners. We fully support the initiative of government regulators, such as the FTC, to require science-backed substantiation of all health claims."

In a widely reported study published last year in Molecular Psychiatry led by researchers from University College London, the UK, Italian and Swiss researchers carried out a systematic review of the evidence for the serotonin chemical imbalance theory of depression. The researchers concluded that, "This review suggests that the huge research effort based on the serotonin hypothesis has not produced convincing evidence of a biochemical basis to depression. This is consistent with research on many other biological markers. We suggest it is time to acknowledge that the serotonin theory of depression is not empirically substantiated." 2

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

