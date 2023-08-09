PanGenomic Health Retains Social Media and Data Intelligence Advisory Firm and Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA) is pleased to announce that Traktor Beam Media Strategies Inc. ("TB") has been retained to provide social media engagement and audience procurement services (the "Services").

Under the terms of the agreement, TB will provide the Services at a monthly cost to the Company of $13,500 USD over an expected three-month period beginning August 1, 2023. TB is arm's length to the Company and does not own any securities of the Company.

Vancouver-based TB is a social media intelligence firm that offers its clients audience analytics and communication solutions for brand support and marketing, utilizing proprietary AI based algorithms.

The Company also announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements with a non-arm's length company controlled by an officer and an arm-length service provider, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle an aggregate amount of $307,824.80 in outstanding debt in exchange for the issuance of 6,156,496 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per share (the "Debt Settlement").

The Common Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

About Traktor Beam Media Strategies Inc.

Traktor Beam Media Strategies Inc. ("TB") is a targeted social media intelligence company with offices in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. At the heart of TB's methodology, lies its proprietary AI algorithms. They empower TB to curate and engage with audiences that are perfectly tailored to align client's brand ethos and strategy with an aim to amplify this alignment, thereby strengthening the connection between your brand and its audiences. Utilizing these proprietary AI algorithms, TB aggregates, analyzes and transforms Custom Audience Insights into dynamic social media marketing strategies and actionable business intelligence that clients can count on.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, there is no assurance that the Company will close the proposed Debt Settlement transaction. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

