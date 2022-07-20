PanGenomic Health engages Investor Relations Services Provider, Meus Management, and Market Maker Services Provider, Generation IACP

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic") (CSE: NARA) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Meus Management Inc. ("Meus") to provide capital markets advisory, investor relations and corporate strategy services. In addition, PanGenomic has engaged Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation IACP") to provide market making services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

PanGenomic will pay Meus, based in Richmond, BC, a monthly fee of $5,000, and will issue to Meus Management options to purchase up to 30,000 Class A Common shares (the "Common Shares") exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, with one-half of the options vesting upon Meus' engagement and one-half of the options vesting three months thereafter. Meus is expected to provide its services commencing July 20, 2022 until terminated by PanGenomic.

Generation IACP, based in Toronto, ON, will trade the Common Shares on the CSE with the objective of contributing to the market liquidity of the Common Shares. PanGenomic will pay Generation IACP a monthly fee of $7,500, payable quarterly, with such fee subject to an annual increases of 3%. Generation IACP is expected to provide the services for an initial six month term commencing July 18, 2022, automatically renewing for successive six month terms unless terminated by PanGenomic.

About PanGenomic Health Inc.

PanGenomic is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. Our initial focus is on mental health. As a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

For more product information, please visit www.nara.care and www.pangenomic.com.

For further information: Tammy Gillis, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: 778.743.4642, Email: [email protected]