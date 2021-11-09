PanGenomic Health Corp. Completes Sale to Zetta Capital Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Corp. (the "Company" or "PanGenomic Health") is pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company to Zetta Capital Corp. ("Zetta Capital") of Vancouver, BC in a share exchange transaction.

PanGenomic Health is developing a precision health platform that delivers personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments to support mental health. The Company's products under development include a mobile app for consumers and a digital therapeutics clinic platform for health practitioners.

"We are excited to accelerate our business with the funding and capital market support brought by the team at Zetta Capital", said Vincent Lum, CEO of PanGenomic Health. "In a time of tremendous mental health challenges for people all over the world, Pangenomic Health's platform will empower individuals with knowledge about plant medicine options personalized to their genomic and proteomic health profiles."

About PanGenomic Health

