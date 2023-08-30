PanGenomic Health Announces Financial Results for Half Year Ended June 30, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that it has filed financial statements for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 (the "First Half 2023 Financial Statements").

The First Half 2023 Financial Statements, together with detailed information regarding the Company's financial results as set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the same period can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Key highlights in the period included:

Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) in the United Kingdom .

. Introduced hormonal health support for women with the availability of the Women's Hormonal Health DNA Report.

Launched e-commerce platform to market its proprietary natural herbal remedy information library and practitioner-vetted brands.

Introduced rapid in-clinic access to patient Vitamin D assessments through the MUJN biomarker platform.



As at PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) June 30, 2023 $ December 31, 2022 $

(unaudited)







ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5 88,526 Amounts receivable 74,792 157,817 Prepaid expenses 91,055 204,103 Loan receivable 33,087 33,924





Total current assets 198,939 484,370





Non-current assets









Equipment 16,766 19,772





Total Assets 215,705 504,142





LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 804,251 399,016 Loan payable 500,000 101,771 Due to related parties 358,993 218,465





Total liabilities 1,663,244 719,252





SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT









Common shares 11,878,595 11,240,056 Equity reserves 3,675,049 3,526,356 Deficit (17,001,183) (14,981,522)





Total shareholders' deficit (1,447,539) (215,110)





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT 215,705 504,142

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.

Six months ended June 30, Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 2023 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)



$ $









Expenses

















Advertising and promotion



57,801 200,604 Consulting fees



560,401 493,509 Depreciation



6,148 5,246 Director's fees



60,000 – General and administrative



87,059 23,672 Professional fees



258,909 156,897 Rent



3,600 6,000 Research and development



224,852 351,144 Share-based compensation



148,693 202,215 Transfer agent and filing fees



105,336 8,382 Wages and benefits



450,047 182,008









Total expenses



1,962,846 1,629,677









Loss before other income (expense)



(1,962,846) (1,629,677)









Other income (expense)

















Interest expense



(12,492) (57) Interest income



1,239 1,410 Foreign exchange translation gain



(9,334) (798) Write-off of amounts receivable



(36,228) –









Total other income (expense)



(56,815) 555









Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period



(2,019,661) (1,629,122)









Loss per common share, basic and diluted



(0.02) (0.04)









Weighted average common shares outstanding



98,981,911 39,042,791

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC. Six months ended Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow June 30, June 30, (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2023 2022

$ $ Operating activities



Net loss (2,019,661) (1,629,122) Items not involving cash:



Depreciation 6,148 5,246 Foreign exchange translation loss (gain) 837 (542) Share-based compensation 148,693 202,215 Write-off of amounts receivable 36,228 – Changes in non-cash operating working capital:



Amounts receivable 46,297 (50,038) Prepaid expenses 113,048 102,875 Accrued interest receivable – (7) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 399,985 175,159 Due to related parties 155,428 (860) Net cash used in operating activities (1,112,997) (1,195,074)





Investing activities



Purchase of equipment (3,142) (3,445) Net cash used in investing activities (3,142) (3,445)





Financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of units, net of issuance costs 311,319 – Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of warrants 327,220 – Proceeds from units subscribed – 1,104,900 Proceeds from loans payable 500,000 – Repayment of loans payable (101,771) – Repayment of related party loans (9,150) – Net cash provided by financing activities 1,027,618 1,104,900





Change in cash (88,521) (93,619)





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 88,526 1,348,622





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 5 1,255,003





Cash and cash equivalents consist of:



Cash in bank – 1,250,003 Bank indebtedness (11,245) – Cashable short-term investment certificate 11,250 5,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 5 1,255,003 Non-cash investing and financing activities:



Issuance of common shares to acquire intangible asset – 75,000







About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic Health and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic Health. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic Health believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic Health can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic Health's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic Health's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

