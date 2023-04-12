PanGenomic Health Admitted to Trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London, United Kingdom

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that it has completed its admission to the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and trading will commence at 8:00 a.m. GMT on April 12, 2023 under the ticker "NARA" and with its existing ISIN CA 69842E 20 5 0. The Company's shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Company has three digital health platforms:

Nara App - a mental health mobile app which provides consumers with a knowledge base tailored to an individual's unique user profile, developed by tracking a user's treatment regimen and their specific genomic, proteomics and microbiomic data.





Mindleap.com - an app and telehealth platform for holistic mental wellness which grants users access to great audio content and blogs, a mental health tracker, and access to professional services for mental well-being. Mindleap.com was acquired in November 2022 when the Company purchased the entire issued share capital for Mindleap Health Inc. from Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.; and





MUJN Diagnostics - a digital therapeutics clinic platform which is being developed to provide health practitioners with access to a consumer's Nara App data in order to assist them to optimize the identification of appropriate natural remedies and monitor a patient's prognosis during treatment.

Robert Nygren, Executive Chair of PanGenomic, commented:

"The AQSE Growth Market listing presents PanGenomic with a tremendous opportunity to reach UK-based investors interested in growth companies in the digital health sector. Information about effective natural remedy solutions for mental health conditions is in great demand, and our NARA App, a subscription-based digital health platform, has been designed to help individuals find trusted information in a user-friendly manner."

The Company's Class A Common shares will be fully fungible through a CREST Depositary Interest ("CDI"). The CDIs will carry the same ISIN as the Common Shares listed in Canada on the CSE. The issued share capital of PanGenomic comprises 99,328,169 Class A Common shares. Novum Securities will act as the AQSE Corporate Advisor to PanGenomic going forward.

Sector Classification:

The Company will be classified as a Healthcare company on Access Segment of the AQSE.

This announcement, together with any documents incorporated by reference, shall be deemed to constitute an admission document for the purposes of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers – Access. It has not been approved or reviewed by the AQSE or the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.

The directors of the Company are of the opinion, having made due and careful enquiry, that the working capital available to the Company is sufficient for a period of at least twelve months following admission.

The directors of PanGenomic take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

About PanGenomic Health Inc.

PanGenomic Health Inc. is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. PanGenomic's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile on www.sedar.com.

