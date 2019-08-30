Pandora unveils anticipated global brand relaunch

Taking from extensive consumer insights showing jewellery to be an expression of your identity, the brand has been turning Downtown Los Angeles pink since 28 August and curating a stage for sharing stories. The colour pink is a key part of Pandora's world and is being amplified to represent the brand's and consumers' playful, inclusive, personal, fearless, creative and empowered attitude.

As part of its activations to mark its re-launch, Pandora invited graffiti artist C. Finley to lead a collective of six female graffiti artists to curate a landmark mural interpreting their own loves. Pandora's Street of Loves, located at 1239 South Grand Avenue, is open to the public after the event.

Alongside the event in Los Angeles and other global activations, the innovative, hand-finished Autumn 2019 collection brings new ways to wear and collect jewellery in the shape of the Pandora O Pendant. Inspired by iconic elements of Pandora's design language, the circular symbol represents the unifying power of jewellery and its limitless personal expressions. By taking a new approach to charms and collectability, the looped pendant holds adornments that can be changed at the click of a lock — and can be attached not only to necklaces, but also to bags, belt loops, shoes and more for new ways to express personal style.

But it's not just jewellery that marks this exciting new shift. Reinterpreting Pandora for a changing audience, the brand's expression and visual identity are also changing, repositioning Pandora to encompass unique, personal stories and customer experiences. The soft, uppercase logo is replaced by a sleek, minimalist word mark, retaining its black colour with bold, symmetrical sans-serif letters. The Pandora crown O also features as an updated, standalone emblem of the brand. Marking the first new logo design for Pandora since its launch in 1982, the new visual identity will appear across all Pandora channels, as well as advertising campaigns together with Pandora's updated nomenclature in a fresh, modern tone.

"Balancing our legacy with modernity, we continue to craft meaningful, high-quality jewellery with purpose, allowing people to wear it to show the things they love and the stories of who they are in a more personal, experiential context," says Stephen Fairchild, Chief Creative & Brand Officer at Pandora. "Collaborations with global franchises, celebrities and influencers will also underpin our repositioning," he adds.

"We're excited to reveal our brand repositioning and new collection at our event in Los Angeles. We're committed to creating jewellery pieces that allow women to express the different facets of their personality, not only as keepsakes of life moments but also as expressions of the things they love and who they are, uniting women across cultures, communities and experiences," says Vita Clausen, Global PR Director at Pandora.

Pandora's global event was held in Los Angeles on 28 August. The brand relaunch and Autumn 2019 collection launched globally on 29 August. Brand partnerships include a collective of globally-loved and inspirational women – Nathalie Emmanuel, Georgia May Jagger, Halima Aden, Larsen Thompson, Margaret Zhang and Tasya van Ree under the name Pandora Muses, whose campaign will be live from 29 August across Pandora's social media channels.

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,500 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs more than 26,000 people worldwide of whom more than 11,500 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. Pandora is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2018, Pandora's total revenue was DKK 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).

