Pandora launches limited-edition charms for change in support of UNICEF

By celebrating World Children's Day, Pandora supports UNICEF by contributing funds for UNICEF child survival, education and protection programmes across the world, and also life skills training with a focus on programmes that support female empowerment. By wearing a Pandora for UNICEF charm, everyone can play their part in supporting UNICEF efforts.

Pandora Me is a new and creative way to express your identity and connect with others. Through the collection of playful symbolic miniature-sized sterling silver pieces, including micro dangle charms and single stud earrings, Pandora encourages everyone to experiment with their self-expression. This new collection is faced by actor and activist Millie Bobby Brown, who is a strong voice of her generation and an advocate for global change.

The My Girl Pride dangle charm symbolises female empowerment, while the My Smile dangle charm symbolises happiness and a brighter future for the next generation. Both charms celebrate opportunities for education, protection and gender equality. In sterling silver, they are hand-finished with blue man-made crystals and can be worn and styled with the Pandora Me collection. The My Smile charm will be exclusively available as part of a gift set that includes a Pandora Me bangle and two My Spacer charms.

The three-year partnership with UNICEF will promote young people's right to a voice and a brighter future and aims to make a significant impact on the lives of thousands of children and youth globally. Future initiatives will include new jewellery, awareness campaigns and opportunities for Pandora customers and employees to engage directly by making donations to UNICEF.

The limited-edition gift set is priced at C$ 105.00 and the charm is C$ 25.00.

ABOUT UNICEF

UNICEF works in the world's toughest places to reach the most disadvantaged children and adolescents – and to protect the rights of every child, everywhere. Across 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive and fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence. And we never give up.

unicef | for every child

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,500 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs more than 26,000 people worldwide of whom more than 11,500 are located in Thailand, where the company manufactures its jewellery. Pandora is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2018, Pandora's total revenue was 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).

Pandora is proud to support UNICEF's work to educate and empower children and young people all around the world.

https://www.pandora.net/universe/pandora-for-unicef/

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.

