Pandemic Sparks Canadians' Interest in Wellness

Greater focus on Simplicity and Ingredients Aligns with RXBAR's No "B.S." Philosophy

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The pandemic has caused a shift in Canadian attitudes towards wellness, according to a new survey from Angus Reid**. More than half of Canadians – 52 per cent – are putting a higher priority on their overall wellness since the pandemic and 78 per cent of Canadians are seeking simplicity in their lives as we move forward post-pandemic. RXBAR meets this growing movement with its simple, common-sense continual pursuit of betterment, defined as "No B.S. Wellness". The brand is helping make good choices easy for Canadians with protein bars featuring delicious, high-quality ingredients that actually serve a purpose – egg whites for protein, dates to bind, and nuts for texture.

Ingredients you can Count on Two Hands

According to the survey, 92 per cent of Canadians feel ingredients in our food are very important – 91 per cent of us seek out "real" ingredients and 72 per cent pay attention to the number of ingredients in our food. Each RXBAR protein bar features a total of only five to eight ingredients, depending on the flavour, and you can recognize every one. RXBAR is well known for listing each product's ingredients on the front of its packaging, telling everyone what's on the inside on the outside. This is ideal for Canadians looking to support their overall wellness with simple, nutritious ingredients that, when combined together, deliver a great tasting bar that is high in protein.

In fact, real simple ingredients you can recognize were the driving force behind RXBAR since day one. The brand was founded by best friends Peter Rahal and Jared Smith in Peter's parent's basement because they were frustrated with protein bars filled with unrecognizable ingredients. They vowed to do better and created RXBAR with no artificial ingredients or preservatives and no added fillers. In other words… No B.S. Each bar simply has 12 grams of protein and is gluten free, soy free and dairy free.

Positivity and Optimism Blended into Every RXBAR

Overall wellness ranks as very important with 99 per cent of Canadians and, when compared to before the pandemic, 33 per cent of us are putting a greater emphasis on fitness/exercise and 39 per cent on diet/nutrition. RXBAR is dedicated to helping people achieve their personal definition of wellness – whatever that may be – through thoughtful, intentional choices.

"For RXBAR, wellness starts with fitness, but it also includes nutrition and mindfulness," says Christine Jakovcic, Vice President Marketing & Nutrition, Kellogg Canada Inc. "We know not everyone has the time to make a balanced snack or breakfast, but we all strive to eat better in some way, shape, or form. RXBAR makes something for everyone to enjoy, no matter where they are on their wellness journey."

High in protein from natural sources, RXBAR is a convenient, on-the-go, pre/post workout snack. First introduced in Canada in 2018, RXBAR is now available in seven flavours: Chocolate Sea Salt; Blueberry; Coconut Chocolate; Peanut Butter; Peanut Butter Chocolate; all new, better-than-ever Chocolate Chip; and Banana Chocolate Walnut. RXBAR can be found at grocery and health food stores across Canada or can be purchased online across multiple retailers (visit www.shopRXBAR.ca/en/).

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods – no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit www.rxbrands.ca for more information or follow the brand on Instagram (@RXBAR), Twitter (@RXBAR) and Facebook (/RXBAR).

ABOUT THE RXBAR CONSUMER SURVEY: From August 4 to 5, 2021 an online survey was conducted among 1,556 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.48 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

