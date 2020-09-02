Pandemic Puts Sustainability at the Top of the Shopping List for B.C. Residents

Oroweat Organic releases new research revealing an increased desire to shop locally and eat sustainably following the outbreak of COVID-19

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - B.C. residents are prioritizing eating locally-sourced food and making more sustainable food decisions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a newly commissioned study by Oroweat Organic. The research shows that fears around food scarcity at the start of the pandemic have shed light on the importance of being more self-sufficient, in turn leading to a greater desire to support local food producers and adopt more sustainable eating habits.

The survey was commissioned by Oroweat Organic, sustainably baked bread produced locally in Langley, BC, to mark its launch in Western Canada. Results revealed that 85 per cent of B.C. residents are more aware of the importance of supporting locally-sourced food as a result of the pandemic. Additionally, one in three residents are more likely to prioritize locally-sourced food, and notably, this stands true regardless of household income. When it comes to sustainability specifically, 75 per cent of B.C. residents are more aware of the importance of eating sustainably and the environmental impacts of their food choices, as a result of the pandemic.

While survey results indicate that shoppers are putting more focus on sustainability, this year's unique and unpredictable back-to-school season raises concern. Fifty-two per cent of B.C. residents are worried about their ability to juggle their schedules in the 'new normal' this fall and 48 per cent worry this will impact their renewed efforts to shop and eat sustainably.

This August, three varieties of Oroweat Organic hit shelves in Western Canada, making sustainable and healthy bread options simple and accessible for British Columbians. The brand is locally produced in B.C., using sustainable baking practices and eco-friendly ingredients.

About Oroweat Organic

Oroweat Organic is bread that is good for people and the planet, produced in Langley, B.C., using eco-friendly ingredients and sustainable baking processes. In partnership with Bullfrog Power, Oroweat Organic is bullfrogpowered with wind energy and renewable natural gas* and delivered in trucks that are bullfrogpowered with green fuel.** One per cent of all Oroweat Organic revenues are donated to environmental causes through 1% For The Planet. Oroweat Organic bread is plant-based and non-GMO certified, and available at major grocery retailers. For more information, visit oroweat.ca .

Oroweat Organic is available in three varieties - Oroweat Organic Whole Grain Loaf, Oroweat Organic Quinoa & Sunflower Seed Loaf, and Oroweat Organic 22 Grains & Seeds Loaf - and is available from most major retailers from September 3rd.

*Oroweat Organic matches 100% of the energy usage that goes into baking Oroweat bread with green certificates.

**Oroweat Organic matches 100% of the fuel usage that goes into delivering Oroweat bread with green certificates.

