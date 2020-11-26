Pan Orient Energy Corp. Annual Meeting Change

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Pan Orient Energy Corp. ("Pan Orient") (TSXV: POE) announced today that its annual meeting to be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Calgary time) will be conducted exclusively by telephone. COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Government of Alberta on November 24 prevent an in-person meeting from being held at the location named in the notice of meeting and management information circular sent to shareholders.

Attendance by telephone only – The meeting will be conducted exclusively by telephone, rather than in person.

Only registered shareholders and properly appointed proxyholders will be permitted to attend the meeting by telephone.

Registered shareholders and properly appointed proxyholders may obtain meeting dial-in instructions by contacting Bill Ostlund , Pan Orient's Vice President Finance and CFO, by email at [email protected] .

, Pan Orient's Vice President Finance and CFO, by email at . Beneficial shareholders, who hold their shares through another person such as a brokerage firm, will be permitted to attend the meeting by telephone only if they have appointed themselves as proxy.

Other meeting participants (scrutineers, auditors, counsel and Pan Orient directors, officers and employees) will attend the meeting by telephone.

No one else will be permitted to attend the meeting.

Vote by proxy – Instructions for voting by proxy are contained in the October 28, 2020 Notice of Meeting and accompanying Management Information Circular, Form of Proxy (for registered shareholders) or Voting Instruction Form (for beneficial shareholders) sent to shareholders. The deadline for appointment of proxies is 2:30 p.m. (Calgary time) on Friday, November 27, 2020.

No corporate presentation at the meeting – The business of the meeting will be restricted to the matters listed in the Notice of Meeting. There will be no corporate presentation by management. Instead, a corporate presentation will be posted on Pan Orient's website (www.panorient.ca) following the meeting. Questions about the presentation or Pan Orient should be directed to the Pan Orient officers named below.

Pan Orient is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations currently located onshore Thailand and in Western Canada.

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes references, express or implied, to the format of and telephone attendance at Pan Orient's 2020 annual meeting, voting by proxy and Pan Orient's planned corporate presentation. By its very nature, the forward-looking information contained in this press release requires Pan Orient and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. In addition, the forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Pan Orient, which could cause actual results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially. Although Pan Orient believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that those expectations will prove to be correct. Pan Orient undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Pan Orient Energy Corp., Jeff Chisholm, President and CEO (located in Bangkok, Thailand), Email: [email protected] or Bill Ostlund, Vice President Finance and CFO, Telephone: (403) 294-1770, ext. 233, Email: [email protected]

