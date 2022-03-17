PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. - 2021 Year-end Financial & Operating Results

Mar 17, 2022, 08:30 ET
CALGARY, AB, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Pan Orient Energy Corp. ("Pan Orient" or the "Company") (TSXV: POE) reports 2021 year-end and fourth quarter consolidated financial and operating results. Please note that all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated, BOPD refers to barrels of oil per day and BOPD for Thailand operations represents volumes net to Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture.
The Company is today filing its audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of these documents may be obtained online at www.sedar.com or the Company's website, www.panorient.ca.
Commenting today on Pan Orient's 2021 results, President and CEO Jeff Chisholm stated:
"In the fourth quarter of 2021 the Company announced its intention to take a number of steps that would accelerate Pan Orient shareholder value. The first of these steps was completed in February 2021 with the payment of a $0.40 per share special distribution to Pan Orient shareholders. Since late 2021 the Company has also been actively engaged in a process that would potentially result in the sale of the Company's onshore Thailand L53 asset. Industry interest has been very strong and oil prices have certainly been a positive factor. Pan Orient hopes to be in a position to announce a potential transaction late in the first half of 2022."
HIGHLIGHTS
Thailand (Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture)
- Net to Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture, oil sales from Concession L53 were 1,395 BOPD in 2021, an increase of 15% from 1,213 BOPD in 2020. The L53-DD10 and L53-DD11 appraisal wells were drilled in the L53-DD field and brought onto production in 2021. In addition, water disposal capacity at the L53-DD field was increased through conversion of the L53-DD8 well to a water disposal well and drilling of the L53-DD12 water disposal well.
- Adjusted Thailand funds flow from operations of $20.4 million in 2021 ($40.10 per barrel), with $5.7 million ($43.56 per barrel) in the fourth quarter, net to Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture. During 2021, the realized price of Concession L53 crude oil was higher than the previous year by 56% as the Brent reference price increased 60%. Operating expenses in 2021 declined 27% to $5.66 per barrel primarily due to increased water handling capacity for the L53-DD field and higher oil volumes.
- Net to Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture, adjusted funds flow from Thailand operations of $20.4 million in 2021 funded $5.8 million of Thailand exploration and development activities and $13.7 million of dividends from the Thailand Joint Venture to Pan Orient. Pan Orient's share of working capital and long-term deposits in Thailand at December 31, 2021 was $5.0 million.
- December 31, 2021 reserves report assigned proved plus probable crude oil reserves of 2.3 million barrels (a decrease of 3%), net to Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture, with an after tax net present value using forecast prices and costs discounted at 10% per year of $54.1 million (an 39% increase). The 3% decrease in proved plus probable crude oil reserves results from 509,195 barrels of oil sales largely offset by a 445,809 barrel increase from positive technical revisions, economic factors and extension of fields. The 39% increase in the net present value is the result of the 31% increase average oil sales prices more than offsetting the 3% decrease in proved plus probable reserves.
Indonesia East Jabung Production Sharing Contract (Pan Orient is non-operator with a 49% ownership interest)
- The operator of the East Jabung Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") provided notice to the Government of Indonesia in January 2020 of withdrawal from the East Jabung PSC and is continuing to complete final steps to be taken for formal approval of the expiry from the Government of Indonesia, including reclamation requirements. Pan Orient is withdrawing from operations in Indonesia and the office in Jakarta was closed March 31, 2020.
- Activities of the Company in Indonesia for 2021 are reported as discontinued operations. Discontinued operations in Indonesia for 2021 were $212 thousand of G&A expense, $23 thousand in foreign exchange loss and $165 thousand increase of impairment expense for the East Jabung PSC.
Sawn Lake (Operated by Andora Energy Corporation ("Andora"), in which Pan Orient has a 71.8% ownership)
- Since March 31, 2020, no Sawn Lake operating expenses or G&A have been capitalized. For 2021, Pan Orient reports total operating expense of $279 thousand associated with the Sawn Lake suspended SAGD facility and wellpair.
Corporate
- Total 2021 corporate adjusted funds flow from operations (including Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture) of $16.7 million ($0.33 per share), with $4.4 million ($0.09 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2021. The 75% increase from $9.5 million ($0.18 per share) in 2020 is largely due to the Thailand Joint Venture with 56% higher realized prices of Concession L53 crude oil and 15% higher oil sales volume.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $8.5 million ($0.17 per share) for 2021 and $3.0 million ($0.06 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Pan Orient repurchased 1,950,100 common shares in 2021 at an average price of $0.87 per share (before the $0.40 per share special distribution to Pan Orient shareholders in February 2022). There have been no shares repurchased in 2022 to date.
- Pan Orient had working capital and non-current deposits of $32.1 million and no long-term debt at December 31, 2021. In addition, the Thailand Joint Venture had $5.0 million in working capital and long-term deposits, net to Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest, and Thailand funds flow from operations are expected to fund remaining development activities at Concession L53.
- At the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders January 18, 2022, shareholders approved the previously announced capital reorganization resulting in a $0.40 per common share return of capital distribution to shareholders on February 10, 2022. The total amount of the distribution was $19.9 million.
OUTLOOK
CORPORATE
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company announced a process to accelerate shareholder value given the mid to late stage development of Thailand, intention to minimize further investment into the Sawn Lake asset, and strength in current oil prices. This process will involve both the Thailand assets and the Sawn Lake, Canada assets and it is expected that there will be two distinct transactions due to the contrasting nature of the assets. It is intended that the proceeds from any potential sale of any of the assets will be paid or distributed to Pan Orient shareholders.
An updated December 31, 2021 independent reserves evaluation for Thailand on-shore Concession L53/48 of Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. was prepared at the end of January 2022 and financial statements for December 31, 2021 are now available. Both the Brent and Western Canada Select reference prices for oil have continued to increase. Pan Orient is reviewing alternatives and having discussions with interested parties to achieve value for Pan Orient shareholders. The outcome, timing and amount of potential transactions is uncertain at this time.
It is currently proposed that in the period after the sale of the Company's oil and gas interests, and the distribution of the vast majority of cash to shareholders, the Company will continue to pursue international oil and gas opportunities with a substantially scaled down cost structure.
THAILAND
Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. is currently undertaking an approximately eight to ten well workover program with the aim of increasing oil production and take advantage of the current oil price environment.
Pan Orient is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations currently located onshore Thailand and Western Canada.
This news release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "should", "anticipate" and "potential" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, references express or implied to estimates of reserves and potentially recoverable resources; oil price expectations; Thailand funds flow from operations being expected to fund remaining development activities at Concession L53; Pan Orient's intention and efforts to sell its Thailand assets and Sawn Lake, Canada assets; the timing of any sale transactions and required shareholder approval; Pan Orient's future business plans after the sale of its oil and gas interests; withdrawal from the East Jabung PSC in Indonesia; and potential purchases of common shares under the normal course issuer bid. By their very nature, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release require Pan Orient and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially, including without limitation: imprecision of reserves estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities of oil, changes in project schedules, operating and reservoir performance, the effects of weather and climate change, the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities, demand for oil and gas, commercial negotiations, other technical and economic factors or revisions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Pan Orient. Although Pan Orient believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.
|
Financial and Operating Summary
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
% Change
|
(thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
FINANCIAL
|
Financial Statement Results – Excluding 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture (Note 1)
|
Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders
|
2,951
|
(417)
|
8,479
|
(59,631)
|
-114%
|
Per share – basic and diluted
|
$ 0.06
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ 0.17
|
$ (1.13)
|
-114%
|
Cash flow used in operating activities (Note 2 & 3)
|
(1,212)
|
(597)
|
(3,050)
|
(1,942)
|
57%
|
Per share – basic and diluted
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ (0.06)
|
$ (0.04)
|
57%
|
Cash flow from (used in) investing activities (Note 2 & 3)
|
5,098
|
(26)
|
13,712
|
6,984
|
96%
|
Per share – basic and diluted
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.00
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.13
|
96%
|
Cash flow used in financing activities (Note 2 & 3)
|
(3)
|
(225)
|
(1,728)
|
(1,733)
|
0%
|
Per share – basic and diluted
|
$ (0.00)
|
$ (0.00)
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ (0.03)
|
0%
|
Change in cash & cash equivalents from discontinued operations (Note 3)
|
(9)
|
(46)
|
(153)
|
(795)
|
-81%
|
Working capital
|
31,472
|
22,968
|
31,472
|
22,968
|
37%
|
Working capital & non-current deposits
|
32,084
|
23,577
|
32,084
|
23,577
|
36%
|
Long-term debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0%
|
Shares outstanding (thousands)
|
49,794
|
51,744
|
49,794
|
51,744
|
-4%
|
Capital Commitments (Note 4)
|
1,060
|
801
|
1,060
|
801
|
32%
|
Working Capital and Non-current Deposits
|
Beginning of period – Excluding Thailand Joint Venture
|
28,443
|
26,411
|
23,577
|
22,158
|
6%
|
Adjusted funds flow used in continuing operations (Note 3 & 5)
|
(1,072)
|
(1,754)
|
(3,376)
|
(3,340)
|
1%
|
Adjusted funds flow from (used in) discontinued operations (Note 3)
|
(239)
|
47
|
(400)
|
395
|
-201%
|
Consolidated capital expenditures (Note 6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(85)
|
Amounts advanced to Thailand Joint Venture
|
(8)
|
(25)
|
31
|
(43)
|
-172%
|
Dividend received from Thailand Joint Venture
|
5,141
|
-
|
13,715
|
7,112
|
93%
|
Finance lease payments
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(24)
|
(139)
|
-83%
|
Changes in current decommissioning liabilities
|
125
|
-
|
(518)
|
-
|
Normal course issuer bid
|
-
|
(222)
|
(1,704)
|
(1,705)
|
0%
|
Automatic share purchase plan (Note 7)
|
-
|
-
|
945
|
-
|
Effect of foreign exchange and other
|
(303)
|
(877)
|
(162)
|
(776)
|
-79%
|
End of period - Excluding Thailand Joint Venture
|
32,084
|
23,577
|
32,084
|
23,577
|
36%
|
Pan Orient 50.01% interest in Thailand Joint Venture Working Capital and Non-Current Deposits
|
5,023
|
4,875
|
5,023
|
4,875
|
3%
|
Economic Results – Including 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture
|
Total corporate adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations by region (Note 5)
|
Canada
|
(1,055)
|
(1,745)
|
(3,329)
|
(3,310)
|
1%
|
Thailand (Note 8)
|
(17)
|
(9)
|
(47)
|
(30)
|
57%
|
From continuing operations
|
(1,072)
|
(1,754)
|
(3,376)
|
(3,340)
|
1%
|
Indonesia – Discontinued Operations
|
(239)
|
47
|
(400)
|
395
|
-201%
|
Adjusted funds flow used in operations (excl. Thailand Joint Venture)
|
(1,311)
|
(1,707)
|
(3,776)
|
(2,945)
|
28%
|
Share of Thailand Joint Venture (Note 1 & 9)
|
5,731
|
3,235
|
20,466
|
12,492
|
64%
|
Total corporate adjusted funds flow from operations
|
4,420
|
1,528
|
16,690
|
9,547
|
75%
|
Per share – basic and diluted
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.18
|
84%
|
Capital Expenditures – Petroleum and Natural Gas Properties (Note 6)
|
Consolidated capital expenditures (excl. Thailand Joint Venture)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
85
|
-100%
|
Share of Thailand Joint Venture capital expenditures
|
853
|
1,644
|
5,803
|
10,248
|
-43%
|
Total capital expenditures (incl. Thailand Joint Venture)
|
853
|
1,644
|
5,803
|
10,333
|
-44%
|
Investment in Thailand Joint Venture
|
Beginning of period
|
24,636
|
26,809
|
28,329
|
34,127
|
-17%
|
Net income from Joint Venture
|
4,259
|
1,294
|
12,146
|
1,906
|
537%
|
Other comprehensive gain (loss) from Joint Venture
|
332
|
201
|
(2,635)
|
(635)
|
315%
|
Dividend paid
|
(5,141)
|
-
|
(13,715)
|
(7,112)
|
93%
|
Amounts advanced to (from) Joint Venture
|
8
|
25
|
(31)
|
43
|
-172%
|
End of period
|
24,094
|
28,329
|
24,094
|
28,329
|
-15%
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
% Change
|
(thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Thailand Operations
|
Economic Results – Including 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture (Note 9)
|
Oil sales (bbls)
|
131,207
|
137,137
|
509,195
|
444,020
|
15%
|
Average daily oil sales (BOPD) by Concession L53
|
1,426
|
1,491
|
1,395
|
1,213
|
15%
|
Average oil sales price, before transportation (CDN$/bbl)
|
$ 98.03
|
$ 56.95
|
$ 84.69
|
$ 54.18
|
56%
|
Reference Price (volume weighted) and differential
|
Crude oil (Brent $US/bbl)
|
$ 79.73
|
$ 44.62
|
$ 70.78
|
$ 41.73
|
70%
|
Exchange Rate $US/$Cdn
|
1.27
|
1.32
|
1.27
|
1.35
|
-6%
|
Crude oil (Brent $Cdn/bbl)
|
$ 101.41
|
$ 58.71
|
$ 89.61
|
$ 56.16
|
60%
|
Sale price / Brent reference price
|
97%
|
97%
|
95%
|
96%
|
-2%
|
Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations (Note 5)
|
Crude oil sales
|
12,862
|
7,810
|
43,123
|
24,055
|
79%
|
Government royalty
|
(688)
|
(419)
|
(2,308)
|
(1,252)
|
84%
|
Transportation expense
|
(316)
|
(314)
|
(1,208)
|
(1,005)
|
20%
|
Operating expense
|
(766)
|
(1,094)
|
(2,883)
|
(3,424)
|
-16%
|
Field netback
|
11,092
|
5,983
|
36,724
|
18,374
|
100%
|
General and administrative expense (Note 8)
|
(283)
|
(306)
|
(911)
|
(968)
|
-6%
|
Interest income
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
-71%
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
2
|
4
|
(36)
|
46
|
-178%
|
Current income tax
|
(5,097)
|
(2,456)
|
(15,360)
|
(4,997)
|
207%
|
Thailand - Adjusted funds flow from operations
|
5,714
|
3,226
|
20,419
|
12,462
|
64%
|
Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations / barrel (CDN$/bbl) (Note 5)
|
Crude oil sales
|
$ 98.03
|
$ 56.95
|
$ 84.69
|
$ 54.18
|
56%
|
Government royalty
|
(5.24)
|
(3.06)
|
(4.53)
|
(2.82)
|
61%
|
Transportation expense
|
(2.41)
|
(2.29)
|
(2.37)
|
(2.26)
|
5%
|
Operating expense
|
(5.84)
|
(7.98)
|
(5.66)
|
(7.71)
|
-27%
|
Field netback
|
$ 84.54
|
$ 43.63
|
$ 72.12
|
$ 41.38
|
74%
|
General and administrative expense (Note 8)
|
(2.16)
|
(2.22)
|
(1.79)
|
(2.18)
|
-18%
|
Interest Income
|
-
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
0.02
|
-75%
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
(0.07)
|
0.10
|
-168%
|
Current income tax
|
(38.85)
|
(17.91)
|
(30.17)
|
(11.25)
|
168%
|
Thailand – Adjusted funds flow from operations
|
$ 43.56
|
$ 23.54
|
$ 40.10
|
$ 28.07
|
43%
|
Government royalty as percentage of crude oil sales
|
5.3%
|
5.4%
|
5.4%
|
5.2%
|
0%
|
Income tax & SRB as percentage of crude oil sales
|
40%
|
31%
|
36%
|
21%
|
15%
|
As percentage of crude oil sales
|
Expenses - transportation, operating, G&A and other
|
11%
|
22%
|
12%
|
22%
|
-11%
|
Government royalty, SRB and income tax
|
45%
|
37%
|
41%
|
26%
|
15%
|
Adjusted funds flow from operations, before interest income
|
44%
|
41%
|
47%
|
52%
|
-4%
|
Wells drilled
|
Gross
|
-
|
1
|
3
|
8
|
-63%
|
Net
|
-
|
0.5
|
1.5
|
4.0
|
-63%
|
Financial Statement Presentation
Results – Excl. 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture (Note 1)
|
General and administrative expense (Note 8)
|
(17)
|
(9)
|
(47)
|
(30)
|
57%
|
Adjusted funds flow used in consolidated operations
|
(17)
|
(9)
|
(47)
|
(30)
|
57%
|
Adjusted fund flow included in Investment in Thailand Joint Venture
|
Net income from Thailand Joint Venture
|
4,259
|
1,294
|
12,146
|
1,906
|
537%
|
Add back non-cash items in net income
|
1,472
|
1,941
|
8,320
|
10,586
|
-21%
|
Adjusted funds flow from Thailand Joint Venture
|
5,731
|
3,235
|
20,466
|
12,492
|
64%
|
Thailand – Economic adjusted funds flow from operations (Note 9)
|
5,714
|
3,226
|
20,419
|
12,462
|
64%
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
% Change
|
(thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Canada Operations
|
Interest income
|
13
|
19
|
48
|
220
|
-78%
|
General and administrative expenses (Note 8)
|
(564)
|
(546)
|
(2,036)
|
(2,070)
|
-2%
|
Operating expense (Note 10)
|
(59)
|
(54)
|
(279)
|
(210)
|
33%
|
Stock based compensation on restricted share units (note 11)
|
(375)
|
(156)
|
(1,001)
|
(383)
|
161%
|
Realized foreign exchange gain (Note 12)
|
53
|
1
|
53
|
2
|
2550%
|
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (loss) (Note 12)
|
(123)
|
(1,009)
|
(114)
|
(869)
|
-87%
|
Canada – Adjusted funds flow used in operations
|
(1,055)
|
(1,745)
|
(3,329)
|
(3,310)
|
1%
|
Add back Thailand general and administrative expense (note 8)
|
(17)
|
(9)
|
(47)
|
(30)
|
57%
|
Add back changes in non-cash working capital, continuing operations
|
(263)
|
148
|
212
|
529
|
-60%
|
Add back unrealized foreign exchange loss
|
123
|
1,009
|
114
|
869
|
-87%
|
Cash flow used in operating activities, continuing operations
|
(1,212)
|
(597)
|
(3,050)
|
(1,942)
|
-57%
|
Indonesia – Discontinued Operations
|
General and administrative expense (Note 8)
|
(45)
|
(61)
|
(212)
|
(284)
|
-25%
|
Impairment recovery (expense) (Note 13)
|
(164)
|
1
|
(165)
|
675
|
-124%
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
(30)
|
107
|
(23)
|
4
|
-675%
|
Indonesia – Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations
|
(239)
|
47
|
(400)
|
395
|
-201%
|
Add back changes in non-cash working capital, discontinued operations
|
366
|
(93)
|
383
|
(1,079)
|
-135%
|
Settlement of decommissioning provision
|
(136)
|
-
|
(136)
|
-
|
Cash flow used in operating activities, discontinued operations
|
(9)
|
(46)
|
(153)
|
(684)
|
-122%
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
% Change
|
(thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated)
|
2021
|
2020
|
RESERVES AND CONTINGENT RESOURCES
|
Onshore Thailand – Concession L53 (50.01% economic interest) (Note 1)
|
(Note 15)
|
(Note 14)
|
Proved oil reserves (thousands of barrels)
|
1,540
|
1,418
|
9%
|
Proved plus probable oil reserves (thousands of barrels)
|
2,313
|
2,377
|
-3%
|
Net present value of proved + probable reserves, after tax discounted at 10%
|
54,095
|
38,888
|
39%
|
Per Pan Orient share – basic (Note 16)
|
$ 1.09
|
$ 0.75
|
45%
|
Canada (Pan Orient's 71.8% share of the oil sands leases of Andora at Sawn Lake, Alberta)
|
(Note 17)
|
INTERNATIONAL INTERESTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021
|
All amounts reflect Pan Orient's economic
|
Status
|
Net Square Kilometers
|
December 31, 2021
Financial Commitments
(Cdn thousands)
|
2021 Avg. Production
|
P+P
|
Onshore Thailand Concession (Recorded in Investment in Joint
|
L53/48 (Pan Orient 50.01% ownership in
|
Partially developed
|
13.66
|
-
|
1,395
|
2,313
|
Onshore Indonesia PSC (Consolidated subsidiary)
|
East Jabung PSC, South Sumatra (49%
|
Expired
|
(1)
|
Pan Orient holds a 50.01% equity interest in Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. as a joint arrangement where the Company shares joint
|
(2)
|
As set out in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows in the Consolidated Financial Statements of Pan Orient Energy Corp.
|
(3)
|
The East Jabung Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") expired in January 2020 and the operator is continuing to complete the final
|
(4)
|
Refer to Commitments note disclosure of the December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
(5)
|
Total corporate adjusted funds flow from operations is cash flow from operating activities prior to changes in non-cash working capital,
|
(6)
|
Cost of capital expenditures excluded decommissioning costs and the impact of changes in foreign exchange.
|
(7)
|
In December 2020, the Company entered into an Automatic Share Purchase Plan ("ASPP"), which permits an independent broker to
|
(8)
|
General & administrative expenses excluding non-cash accretion expense. The nominal amount of G&A shown in the three months and
|
(9)
|
For the purpose of providing more meaningful economic results from operations for Thailand, the amounts presented include 50.01%
|
(10)
|
Operating expense related to Andora's suspended demonstration project facility and wellpair at Sawn Lake Central. These expenses
|
(11)
|
The Company granted 1,050,000 and 520,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, senior management, employees and
|
(12)
|
Realized and unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss mainly related to the U.S. dollars denominated cash balances held in Canada.
|
(13)
|
Adjustment to previously booked capital expenditures at East Jabung PSC.
|
(14)
|
Thailand reserves as at December 31, 2020 as evaluated by Sproule International Limited of Calgary assessed at forecast crude oil
|
(15)
|
Thailand reserves as at December 31, 2021 as evaluated by Sproule International Limited of Calgary assessed at forecast crude oil
|
(16)
|
Per share values calculated based on 49,793,907 and 51,744,007 Pan Orient Shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020,
|
(17)
|
The evaluation of Andora's contingent resources of the oil sands project at Sawn Lake Alberta, Canada as at September 30, 2019 was
|
(18)
|
At December 31, 2021 Concession L53/48 in Thailand consisted of 27.32 square kilometers associated with the L53-A, L53-B, L53-D,
|
(19)
|
Tables may not add due to rounding.
