Palomino Inc. Completes Acquisition of GCIS Inc. to Grow Cloud Hosting and Business Application Support in Times of COVID-19

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Palomino Inc., a leader in cloud-based software development and web application management services, announced it completed the acquisition of Hamilton-based GCIS Inc., including its sub brands VivosWeb.com, JustHosting.com, SupportGuru.ca, Media-Hosts.com, Stablenetworks.ca, HebergementCanada.ca and RoyaltyNetworks.com. This acquisition adds dedicated cloud hosting and co-location services, SEO/SEM/CMS capabilities and a 24/7 dedicated support team to Palomino's managed cloud solution offerings.

"Palomino has always excelled at anticipating our clients' needs and providing services that meet them. As we grow our business of managed cloud solutions, this acquisition adds talented developers, dedicated support staff, and cloud infrastructure." said Markus Latzel, President and CEO of Palomino. "This will serve our clients in migrating their business processes into the Cloud, which is now more critical than ever as Canada recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

"As we are bringing together two strong teams who take pride in what they do, I am excited to have the founder and CEO of GCIS, Amro Awaidah, join Palomino in his new role as Director of Operations." said Markus. "We are especially excited about opportunities for new service offerings to our combined client base. Stay tuned to hear upcoming announcements about the fourth generation of WebPal™ Cloud Server."

Palomino completed the acquisition of GCIS, with the help of BDC Capital Inc. and despite limitations imposed by COVID-19. The teams will merge service operations effective immediately. Both the Toronto and Hamilton office will remain open for business.

About Palomino & GCIS

Palomino started in 2001 with the vision of providing a highly sophisticated and user friendly content management systems. From this vision WebPal™ Cloud Server was born, which provides a simple and well designed environment for content management, collaboration and document sharing applications. On this platform, Palomino provides services including Application Development, Data Warehousing & Business Intelligence, Internet Portals and Managed Cloud Hosting. GCIS was founded in 2012 and provides office and data center services in Hamilton and Montreal, as well as web solutions, SEO/SEM/CMS services and white-labeled 24/7 technical support services.

https://twitter.com/palominoinc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/palomino-system-innovations-inc-/

SOURCE Palomino System Innovations Inc.

For further information: To understand how Palomino can help your business, visit us at https://www.palominosys.com/ or contact us at [email protected] or 416-964-7333.

Related Links

http://www.palominosys.com

