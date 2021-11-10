Palo Alto Networks and CDW Canada Bring Network Transformation Capabilities to Canadian Organizations

Expanded partnership helps enable organizations to secure the hybrid workforce with Prisma SASE, a cloud-delivered secure access service edge

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced an expanded partnership with CDW Canada , a leading provider of technology solutions and services for Canadian organizations, to deliver Prisma® SASE, an offering that brings together Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN, to joint customers. Together, customers can take advantage of the industry's most complete secure access service edge (SASE) solution, an integrated cloud-delivered service with industry-leading network security and next-generation SD-WAN to help secure the hybrid workforce.

By bringing these two leading-edge solutions bundled together or as stand-alone products to Canadian organizations, CDW and Palo Alto Networks are strengthening their partnership to meet customers' needs by creating and providing high-value services. This further demonstrates both organizations' ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class IT services and solutions to transform network capabilities for organizations across Canada.

Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN optimize the user experience with guaranteed performance for software as a Service (SaaS) applications that dynamically scale as needed. Prisma Access offers first-class security that is reliable and scalable for users regardless of where they work, by consolidating networking and security capabilities into a single cloud-delivered platform. Prisma SD-WAN is a cloud-delivered solution that eliminates the costs of expensive multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) network solutions, improving end-user experience and providing scalability to modernize network performance and security.

"Expanding our partnership with Palo Alto Networks to offer this kind of innovation allows CDW to continue providing world-class services and solutions across every step of our customers' digital transformation journeys," said Theo van Wyk, head of solutions development and cybersecurity, CDW Canada. "Increased cybersecurity threats brought on by the pandemic have accelerated digital transformation across the globe, increasing the need for secure solutions within every organization. With Prisma SASE, CDW is able to provide secure, cloud-delivered remote access to our customers alongside top-tier technical support and customer service during a time when they need it most."

"The digital landscape has never been more dynamic for the enterprise," said Ivan Orsanic, regional vice president and country manager, Canada at Palo Alto Networks. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with CDW through the delivery of secure remote access powered by Prisma SASE to our joint customers. The combination of advisory services with a cloud-delivered approach for networking and security provides our joint customers with an unmatched SASE offering for the Canadian market, helping organizations seamlessly connect and protect the hybrid workforce."

CDW has been named a National Partner of the Year by Palo Alto Networks Canada for the last five years and is the company's largest partner in the country.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

About CDW Canada

CDW Canada is a leading provider of technology solutions for business, government, education and healthcare. CDW Canada helps customers achieve their goals by delivering integrated technology solutions and services that help customers navigate an increasingly complex IT market and maximize the return on their technology investment.

Areas of focus include software, networking, unified communications, data centre and mobility solutions. CDW Canada is on the Channel Daily News Top 100 Solutions Provider list in Canada, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW Corporation, a Fortune 500 company. For more information, visit www.cdw.ca .

