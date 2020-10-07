Palo Alto Networks Accelerates Its Investments in Canada With New Cloud Location

Prisma Cloud, Cortex Data Lake, Cortex XDR and WildFire to offer a Canada cloud option to help customers with their data residency needs

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today unveiled its new Canada cloud location dedicated to serving local and regional customers. The new cloud location will enable organizations to benefit from direct, high-performance access to Prisma™ Cloud , Cortex™ Data Lake , Cortex XDR™ and WildFire® while allowing storage of their data within Canada borders.

"In Canada, we have a large base of customers who are looking for data residency in the region. Through this initiative, customers can strengthen their security posture in the cloud and on the endpoint and network with cloud-based, industry-leading products that reside in Canada," said Ivan Orsanic, regional vice president and country manager, Canada for Palo Alto Networks.

Addressing data residency and privacy needs has also been important among organizations in Canada. The new cloud location will help customers meet these needs when deploying cloud-based security solutions.

The Canada cloud location provides customers with access to Prisma Cloud, Cortex Data Lake, Cortex XDR and WildFire, while ensuring that their data stays within Canada:

Prisma Cloud : Available now, Canada customers can be protected by a comprehensive Cloud Native Security Platform (CNSP), which transforms their cloud journey by helping secure their public cloud environments and cloud native applications.

Available now, customers can be protected by a comprehensive Cloud Native Security Platform (CNSP), which transforms their cloud journey by helping secure their public cloud environments and cloud native applications. Cortex Data Lake: Available now, Canada customers can collect, transform and integrate their enterprise's security data to enable Palo Alto Networks solutions.

Available now, customers can collect, transform and integrate their enterprise's security data to enable Palo Alto Networks solutions. Cortex XDR: In the near future, Canada customers will be able to take advantage of an extended detection and response platform that integrates endpoint, network and cloud data to stop sophisticated attacks.

In the near future, customers will be able to take advantage of an extended detection and response platform that integrates endpoint, network and cloud data to stop sophisticated attacks. WildFire: In the near future, Canada customers will be able to fully utilize a cloud-based threat analysis and prevention engine while ensuring that files submitted for analysis stay in the region, to address data residency concerns.

"Investing in local cloud infrastructure is part of Palo Alto Networks continued commitment to customers around the world, wherever their data resides. Canada was chosen because of the country's mature cloud market and reliable infrastructure," Orsanic added.

For more information on Palo Alto Networks regional cloud locations, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/products/regional-cloud-locations .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Cortex XDR, Prisma, WildFire and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

For further information: [email protected], https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/

Related Links

https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/

