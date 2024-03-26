PALISADES GOLDCORP LTD. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSX-V: PALI) ("Palisades" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") has accepted the Company's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "Renewal NCIB") for common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") through the facilities of the TSX-V.

Pursuant to the Renewal NCIB, the Company may, effective April 1, 2024, commence making purchases of up to a maximum of 2,395,198 Common Shares, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. A purchase of Common Shares under the Renewal NCIB also may not, when aggregated with the total of any other purchases in the 30 days preceding the purchase, whether through the facilities of the TSX-V or otherwise, exceed 2% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company at the time the purchase is made.

The Company believes that the current market price of the Common Shares does not adequately reflect its underlying value and future prospects and that the repurchase of Common Shares at current market prices through the Renewal NCIB is an appropriate use of corporate funds.

PI Financial Corp. will continue to conduct the NCIB on behalf of the Company. Any Common Shares acquired under the Renewal NCIB will be purchased at the market price. All Common Shares acquired by the Company pursuant to the Renewal NCIB will be cancelled following purchase.

The Renewal NCIB will terminate on March 31, 2025, unless terminated earlier at the option of the Company upon prior notice being given to the TSX-V or as of the date on which the Company shall have acquired all of the Common Shares sought pursuant to the Renewal NCIB.

There can be no assurance as to the number of Common Shares, if any, that may be repurchased under the Renewal NCIB or the aggregate dollar amount expended. The Company may discontinue purchases at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Under the Company's initial NCIB, which commenced on April 1, 2023 and which will expire on March 31, 2024 (the "Initial NCIB"), the Company was authorized to purchase for cancellation up to 2,467,298 Common Shares. As at March 26, 2024, the Company has purchased 1,442,000 of its previously issued and outstanding Common Shares at a weighted average price of $2.44 per common share.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a resource investment company focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector. The Company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-initial public offering and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high quality projects. The Company focuses on companies that are in need of financial resources to realize their full potential, are undervalued in capital markets, and/or operate in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. The Company expects to continue to make investments, pursuant to its dual investment strategy, to achieve broad sector exposure with upside in the event of appreciation in mineral commodities prices, while also providing the potential to realize appreciation in net asset values as a result of discoveries by issuers in which the Company holds larger positions. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "PALI". Palisades holds a diverse portfolio of securities and derivatives, among which it holds a 24.70% interest in New Found Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NFG).

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, the "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "will", "can", "may", "could", "expects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements included herein include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company purchasing Common Shares under the Renewal NCIB in the amount contemplated herein, if at all. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, including, with respect to the forward-looking statements contained herein, the assumption that market price of the Common Shares will not significantly differ within the next twelve (12) months so as to render the repurchase of the Common Shares an inappropriate use of corporate funds. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with the volatility of the Common Shares and global financial conditions, risks arising from inflation, pandemics, global political disputes and other disruptions, changes in tax laws, deviation from the Company's current business model, as well as those risk factors set out in the Company's long form non-offering prospectus dated January 20, 2023 available under the Company's profile under SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

