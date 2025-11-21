PALISADES ANNOUNCES FILING OF EARLY WARNING REPORT

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) ("Palisades" or the "Company") announces that as a result of the issuance of common shares by New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found") on November 13, 2025, pursuant to an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") between New Found and Maritime Resources Corp., the Company now holds less than 10% of the total issued and outstanding shares of New Found.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Arrangement Agreement, Palisades held 33,500,076 shares, or approximately 13.8%, of the outstanding shares of New Found. Immediately after completion of the Arrangement Agreement, Palisades continued to hold 33,500,076 shares, or approximately 9.9% of the outstanding shares of New Found.

This press release is made pursuant to the provisions of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires that an early warning report be filed under New Found's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

The holding of securities of New Found by Palisades are managed for investment purposes, and the Company may increase or decrease its investment in New Found at any time, or continue to maintain its current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a resource investment company focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector. Palisades seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-initial public offering and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality projects. Palisades focuses on companies that are in need of financial resources to realize their full potential, are undervalued in capital markets, and/or operate in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. Palisades expects to continue to make investments, pursuant to its dual investment strategy, to achieve broad sector exposure with upside in the event of appreciation in mineral commodities prices, while also providing the potential to realize appreciation in net asset values as a result of discoveries by issuers in which Palisades holds larger positions. Palisades is listed on the TSXV under the stock symbol "PALI". Palisades holds a diverse portfolio of securities and derivatives, among which it holds a 9.9% interest in New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG).

For further information regarding Palisades or for a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Collin Kettell, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Phone: +1 (845) 535-1486, Email: [email protected]