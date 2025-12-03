Palisades Provides Exploration Update on Its Made in America Gold Portfolio in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) ("Palisades") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Nevada subsidiary Made in America Gold Corp. (the "Company", "Made in America Gold" or "MIAG"). The Company has been working to collect baseline geological, geochemical and geophysical data, and to assess all historic information across its portfolio, the biggest junior held land position in America, with the goal of defining exploration and drilling targets towards a new multi-million ounce discovery within the prolific Battle Mountain trend in Nevada.

Figure 1: Battle Mountain area (BMA) portfolio map with areas of exploration activity highlighted, including. Ionic leach soil sampling and gravity surveying at Mill Creek/Buffalo Valley, and soil sampling across new hyperspectral anomalies at Lewis, Horse Mountain., and Carico Lake. The BMA properties cover an 80km near-continuous trend and are adjacent to several Tier1 gold deposits and mines. (CNW Group/Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.) Figure 2: Horse Mtn (HM) Property with planned soil sampling verification test line over historic drilling intersections & Quartz spectral anomaly, & grid sampling across new Hyperspectral targets at the HM east block. Historic 2005 vertical drilling results (Barrick Gold) do not represent true widths. Late Eocene Caetano Caldera, dominating the southern half of the map area, has a particularly strong and varied hyperspectral response - being assessed for caldera-hosted epithermal gold system. (CNW Group/Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.) Figure 3: Ionic LeachTM sampling across the Mill Creek property with structures identified from detailed ground gravity survey in 2024 and 2025. North-south strucutures are regionally important hosts for gold mineralization at the nearby Cove-McCoy and Phoenix deposits. (CNW Group/Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.)

Exploration Highlights:

Soil Geochemistry:

A nearly complete 1,200-sample soil geochemistry program using conventional sampling has been designed to cover key hyperspectral anomalies at the Lewis, Horse Mountain, Mill Creek, and Carico Lake projects ( Figure 1 ). The program expands upon MIAG's portfolio-wide geochemical database of 6,359 soil samples. New data will also validate historic gold, mercury, and trace element anomalies at Horse Mountain, where Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) is drilling less than one kilometre to the north.

Airborne hyperspectral data from SpecTIR has been acquired over the Horse Mountain ( Figure 2 ), Buffalo Valley, Lewis, Hilltop South, and Carico Lake properties and has revealed large areas of alteration related to known gold in soil anomalies and mineralizing Eocene intrusions. Further, a handheld SWIR scanner from Hyperspectral Intelligence is now in use on core and RC chips from historic holes to identify alteration assemblages related to gold intercepts up to 15.2m of 1.55 g/t Au and 62.5m of 1.02 g/t in LS21-015 at Lewis and 4.8m of 5.357 g/t Au in IP22-005 at Iron Point.

Over 300 samples have been submitted for Ionic Leach™ (" IL ") from the Mill Creek property ( Figure 3 ), located 4 kilometres east of I-80 Gold's past-producing McCoy-Cove Mine, in an area of thin basin overburden. Developed by ALS Global, the IL technique provides ultra-low-level selective analysis of mobile metal ions to detect subtle geochemical halos above buried mineral systems. Mill Creek was staked in 2020 based on past exploration activity and regional public gravity data indicating a basement high, interpreted as a favourable structural and lithologic setting for Carlin-type gold mineralization.

Detailed ground gravity surveys have now been completed across most Battle Mountain area projects, including Buffalo Valley, Mill Creek, Lewis and Horse Mountain. The data assists in mapping basin geometry, overburden thickness, and major basement structures that act as conduits for hydrothermal fluids. The new data has revealed several structural corridors considered prospective for hosting gold mineralization, such as the north-south oriented structures tested by sampling shown in Figure 3.

From Made in America Gold's CEO, Justin Daley, "Our exploration strategy across the Battle Mountain district is deliberate and systematic, establishing a consistent dataset across all projects before selecting targets for drilling. By integrating new geophysical, geochemical, and hyperspectral data with extensive historical datasets, we're building a strong technical foundation to prioritize areas most likely to yield discovery.

"The advantage of controlling such a broad, contiguous land position in one of the world's most productive gold regions is the ability to compare, calibrate, and refine exploration models and targets across multiple geological settings. This approach will allow us to focus future drilling where the potential for large-scale, high-grade systems is greatest."

Modern Hyperspectral Exploration Technology

Made in America Gold is utilizing both the advanced airborne hyperspectral surveys along with handheld hyperspectral analysis of historic core and reverse circulation (RC) chips to accelerate exploration efforts. The airborne survey collects long and short-wave infrared wavelengths (LWIR and SWIR) on metre-scale pixels for alteration minerals related to Carlin-type, epithermal, and intrusion-related gold systems characteristic of the multimillion-ounce gold deposits along the Battle Mountain – Eureka Trend. It has revealed extensive alteration anomalies across the project portfolio, some associated with known surface mineralization and historic gold-silver production at Lewis, as well as new relatively underexplored areas with strong clay alteration indicative of a buried hydrothermal system now being sampled at Horse Mountain.

The new downhole SWIR data is already helping to identify alteration assemblages related to significant gold intersections at Iron Point and Lewis from core and RC drilling by Nevada King Gold between 2018 and 2022. This new spectral information, alongside multi-element geochemistry, will be used to better understand and map out the geometry of fluid pathways and guide follow-up drill targeting.

Soil Sampling Methodology

MIAG's use of both conventional soil sampling and Ionic Leach™ analysis reflects a tailored approach to the unique challenges of exploration in Nevada's Basin and Range Province. Conventional soil geochemistry provides effective detection of surface expressions of mineralization in areas with thin soil development and around exposed bedrock, within the Shoshone and Toiyabe Ranges. In contrast, the Ionic Leach™ technique targets subtle signatures that migrate through transported gravel and soil cover, a common feature in Nevada's fault-bounded basins, allowing the detection of potential mineral systems concealed beneath post-mineral gravels.

This dual-method strategy enables MIAG to calibrate geochemical responses across varying depths of cover, building a regional geochemical model that accounts for both surficial and concealed mineralization environments. The combination of these datasets is designed to reduce exploration risk by distinguishing transported anomalies from genuine hydrothermal sources, improving targeting precision for future drill testing.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Made in America Gold Corp. CEO, Justin Daley, P.Geo., who is a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

