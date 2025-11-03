Palisades Appoints Justin Daley as CEO of 100%-OwnedMade in America Gold

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) (the "Company" or "Palisades") is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Daley, P.Geo., as Chief Executive Officer of Made in America Gold Corp. ("Made in America Gold"), a 100% owned subsidiary of Palisades. Mr. Daley will lead the exploration and strategic advancement of the Company's gold portfolio, covering over 700 km2 across the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend (Figure 1). Made in America Gold is the largest junior claim holder in the State of Nevada and the largest prospect generator by BLM tenure in the United States.

Figure 1: Portfolio map of Made in America Gold property outlines along the Battle Mountain – Eureka trend. Host to numerous multi-million ounce gold deposits, including past and presently operating mines. (CNW Group/Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.)

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Daley is a professional geologist and mining executive with over 15 years' experience and a track record in disciplined capital deployment and discovery-driven value creation. He was the founding geologist and served recently as Chief Executive Officer of VR Resources Ltd., a leading early-stage exploration company, where he executed systematic exploration programs across Nevada and Ontario. He holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Queen's University, an M.Sc. in Applied Mineral Exploration from Laurentian University and completed executive education focused on data analytics and AI in business at Harvard Business School.

Portfolio and Strategy

The Made in America Gold strategy was developed in 2015 to accumulate large land positions along the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend during a decade long downturn in mining, with a goal to make Nevada's next world-class gold discovery. Made in America Gold is the largest gold-focused prospect generator in America controlling 10 district-scale gold prospects along well-established structural and metallogenic corridors, positioned adjacent to current and past producing gold mines and benefiting from proximity to existing infrastructure and processing facilities. As a subsidiary of Palisades, the business model prioritizes non-dilutive exploration and targets leverage through strategic partnerships and direct resource growth on high-conviction targets.

Made in America Gold's CEO, Justin Daley, commented: "I have been looking forward to exploring this exceptional land package since the opportunity was first presented, and indeed since noticing the portfolio grow through steady staking over the last decade. The team at Palisades has assembled the largest junior held portfolio in the heart of Nevada's most prolific gold mining district, surrounded by some of the largest gold mines in the country, and it is now time to advance these many targets towards drill testing and discovery. I look forward to working with the team in applying new exploration technologies and workflows to unlock the next major gold discovery in America."

Collin Kettell, Founder & CEO of Palisades, stated: "The Made in America Gold portfolio is the culmination of over a decade's work, taking advantage of a depressed gold market and acquiring large, strategically located land positions in proven gold belts while others retreated. We focused on district-scale assets with significant historic drilling datasets and geological fundamentals capable of delivering new discoveries in an era defined by scarcity of quality ounces.

"I am excited to welcome Justin as CEO of Made in America Gold. He is one of the most impressive and ambitious young geologists in the mineral exploration business. His progressive approach to exploration, his command of both technical systems and the business of exploration, and his willingness to challenge outdated practices align directly with the strategy that built this portfolio. I look forward to working together with Justin as we aim to make Made in America Gold a dominant fixture in the Nevada gold landscape."

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a resource investment company focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector. Palisades seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-initial public offering and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality projects. Palisades focuses on companies that are in need of financial resources to realize their full potential, are undervalued in capital markets, and/or operate in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. Palisades expects to continue to make investments, pursuant to its dual investment strategy, to achieve broad sector exposure with upside in the event of appreciation in mineral commodities prices, while also providing the potential to realize appreciation in net asset values as a result of discoveries by issuers in which Palisades holds larger positions. Palisades is listed on the TSXV under the stock symbol "PALI". Palisades holds a diverse portfolio of securities and derivatives, among which it holds a 15% interest in New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to exploration and strategic advancement of the Company's gold portfolio are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Palisades, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Palisades does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

For further information regarding Palisades, please contact: Collin Kettell, Chief Executive Officer , Phone: +1 (845) 535-1486, Email: [email protected]